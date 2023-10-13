‘A total massacre’: Gift of the Givers assisting in Gaza

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the disaster relief organisation has maintained a permanent presence in Gaza since 2014.

A Palestinian man carries a boy as he makes his way through an alley in Gaza City on 12 October 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Israel continued to pound Gaza this week, vowing to ‘destroy’ Hamas on the sixth day after the militants’ unprecedented surprise attack. Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP