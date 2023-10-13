News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

0 minute read

13 Oct 2023

04:45 pm

‘A total massacre’: Gift of the Givers assisting in Gaza

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the disaster relief organisation has maintained a permanent presence in Gaza since 2014.

Palestine people cry for help amidst rising tensions

A Palestinian man carries a boy as he makes his way through an alley in Gaza City on 12 October 2023 as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day. Israel continued to pound Gaza this week, vowing to ‘destroy’ Hamas on the sixth day after the militants’ unprecedented surprise attack. Photo: Bashar Taleb/ AFP

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe