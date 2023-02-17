Give a pet a second chance at love this Valentine’s month

Sponsored

What makes us humans love our pets so much? Well, they make our stress go away after a long hard day, they enrich our lives with warm, fuzzy, friendliness, and most of all, they shower us with their own brand of unconditional love. After all, it’s all we really need.

In this month of love, if you’re looking for love, the greatest gift you can give yourself is a loving home to an adopted furry friend.

Adopt a new best friend

Visit a local animal shelter and say hello to a new dog, cat, or bunny to join the family or just a furry friend to keep you company.

By adopting, not only will you save a life but you’ll also save on costs. Vaccinations, microchipping, sterilisation, and deworming are all part of the adoption fee. This February, Supa Quick will take care of these costs up to R1 000 to the first 150 loving and caring pet adopters.

We love all breeds and mixed-breeds, but did you know that the latter are healthier and live longer than purebreds because they are less prone to inherited genetic diseases?

Plus when you adopt from a shelter you are saving two lives, because when you take home one pet you help by opening up a space for another.

Receive bonus pet hamper for every pet adopted

What’s more, to say thank you for your kindness and opening your heart and home this Valentine’s Day, for every pet you adopt, you’ll receive a Supa Quick pet hamper filled with goodies for your new family member.

Visit any SPCA or registered adoption agency in South Africa and you could make a difference by helping save hundreds of rescue pets. Now go forth and find your furry friend today!

To qualify, WhatsApp proof of your adoption and a picture of you and your new cat, dog, or bunny to 067 969 5771.

