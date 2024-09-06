Unlock the magic of coconut oil: 5 unexpected uses beyond cooking

From enhancing your beauty routine to caring for your pets, discover how this versatile oil can elevate your daily life.

Packed with fatty acids and antioxidants, coconut oil hydrates and smooths your skin. Picture: Gallo Images

Coconut oil isn’t just for cooking — it’s a game-changer in many aspects of daily life!

Five creative ways to incorporate coconut oil beyond the kitchen, from enhancing your beauty routine to caring for your pets. Discover how this versatile oil can elevate your daily life.

Glow-up skincare

Coconut oil is your go-to natural moisturiser. Packed with fatty acids and antioxidants, it hydrates and smooths your skin. Use it as a body lotion, lip balm, or even a makeup remover. It’s also perfect for calming dry or irritated skin thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Hair care magic

Revitalise dull hair with coconut oil! Apply it as a deep conditioning treatment—leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it out for shiny, healthy hair with a natural bounce. It’s also great for taming frizz and adding a natural sheen. Pet pampering

Your pets deserve a little TLC too! The oil is safe for them and can help keep their coats shiny and skin healthy. Add a bit to their food for digestive health, or apply it topically to soothe dry, itchy patches. Diaper rash saviour

Parents, coconut oil is a natural remedy for diaper rash. It forms a protective barrier on the skin, shielding it from moisture and irritation. Its anti-inflammatory properties ease redness and discomfort, making it a great alternative to conventional diaper creams. Burn and bite Relief

For minor burns or insect bites, coconut oil offers soothing relief. Its natural healing properties help reduce inflammation and speed up recovery, providing quick comfort for your skin.

