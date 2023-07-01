Glenn Agliotti had died

By Gareth Cotterell

Businessman and convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti has died.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Masondo.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Agliotti’s appearances in court

Agliotti had a colourful history in South Africa.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to drug smuggling and was given a suspended sentence.

He was also alleged to be involved in the murder if mining magnate Brett Kebble, but was acquitted.

Agliotti also caused controversy when he admitted to being friends with former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

He testified against Selebi in the top cop’s corruption trial. The court heard how he had given Selebi a bribe.

