By Gareth Cotterell

Businessman and convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti has died.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Masondo.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Agliotti’s appearances in court

Agliotti had a colourful history in South Africa.

In 2006, he pleaded guilty to drug smuggling and was given a suspended sentence.

He was also alleged to be involved in the murder if mining magnate Brett Kebble, but was acquitted.

Agliotti also caused controversy when he admitted to being friends with former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

He testified against Selebi in the top cop’s corruption trial. The court heard how Agliotti had given Selebi bribes and gifts and had received police information in return.

Selebi was sentenced to 15 years for taking Agliotti’s bribes.

In the book, Glenn Agliotti, A Biography by Peter Piegl and Sean Newman, the businessman admitted that he had no choice but to testify against Selebi.

“There’s no excuse for betraying a friend, but we all have choices to make, and the net had closed in on both of us.”

He also questioned why he was targeted but other high-profile businessmen, such as Kebble, weren’t.

“I’ve always found it interesting that I was taxed on the money I used to bribe Jackie Selebi, but Sars never did the same with Kebble or Jackie,” he said.

ALSO READ: Agliotti denies Mauritius political, drugs scandal