48 hours in pictures, 2 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party secretary general, Sihle Ngubane (L) Former President, Jacob Zuma and Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the IEC’s national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 1 June 2024, brief media on elections allegations. Picture: Ngel Sibanda/ The Citizen