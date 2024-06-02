48 hours in pictures, 2 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
uMkhonto weSizwe Party secretary general, Sihle Ngubane (L) Former President, Jacob Zuma and Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the IEC’s national results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 1 June 2024, brief media on elections allegations. Picture: Ngel Sibanda/ The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including pictures of Jacob Zuma at the IEC ROC, the Hives performing onstage during the Road to Rio Babel Festival in Madrid, a practice round at the Park Lines BMX Tournament at Gold Reef City and demonstraters at the Amsterdam Zuidas finance centre during a climate march in Amsterdam.
Amber Gooijer of the Birds of Prey Station measures the wing length of a scops owl which is recovering from a traumatic brain injury following an accident, on a scale during a check-up at the Birds of Prey Station, in Berg am Irchel, northern Switzerland, on 31 May 2024 (issued on 01 June 2024). The scops owl measures just under 15 centimeters in height and weighs 95 grams. Scops owls are the second smallest owl species in Switzerland and are very rare. It is estimated that there are only around 30 to 40 pairs in Switzerland. At the PanEco Foundation’s Greifvogelstation, a bird of prey station in Berg am Irchel, Switzerland, around 40 birds wild birds such as kestrels, tawny owls, buzzards, and owls are treated and cared for. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
Guitarist Niklas Almqvist of Swedish music band The Hives performs onstage during the Road to Rio Babel Festival in Madrid, Spain, 01 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez
Jabsi Louw during a practice round at the Park Lines BMX Tournament – the official 2024 South African BMX Freestyle Championships – which took place at the Gold Reef City Theme Park over the weekend. The event, presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy in association with Garmin, Balwin Sport and DJI, saw riders from all over the country competing in the Amateur and Pro divisions. Picture: Eric Palmer
Real Madrid’s players lift the trophy to celebrate their victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, at Wembley stadium, in London, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)
Demonstraters at the Amsterdam Zuidas finance centre during a climate march in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 31 May 2024. Various organizations, including Milieudefensie, Oxfam Novib and the FNV trade union, organized the march to demand “good climate plans” from large companies that have offices there. Picture: EPA-EFE/Koen van Weel
A seagull flies above a rooftop in Italy on June 02, 2024 in Rome. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Italian artist Davide Dormino (L) occupies the empty chair next to the sculptures of his artwork ‘Anything to say?’ portraying Edward Snowden (2-L), Julian Assange (2-R) and Chelsea Manning (R), as it is displayed in the Piazza Dante in Naples, Italy, 01 June 2024. The bronze sculpture of 930 kilos is dedicated to the whistleblowers ‘who had the courage to say no to the intrusion of global surveillance and to lies that lead to war’ and was already displayed in several European cities since its unveiling on 01 May 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The fourth chair is meant for anyone ‘to stand up on to express ourselves’, its intention is described on the sculpture’s website. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
A motorcycle taxi driver sleeps on a scooter in Jakarta on June 2, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
A labourer is silhouetted against the setting sun as he bathes on a hot summer day in Jammu on June 1, 2024. India is no stranger to searing summer temperatures but years of scientific research have found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense. (Photo by Mukesh GUPTA / AFP)
In this picture taken by a drone, participants walk on Margaret Bridge during an anti-war Peace March in Budapest, Hungary, 01 June 2024. Organized by the pro-government Hungarian organizations Civil Solidarity Forum and the Civil Solidarity Non-profit Foundation, the demonstration aims to show support for the will of the Hungarian government to avoid involvement in the current war between Ukraine and Russia, and its efforts to stop the escalation of war. Picture: EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi
Racegoers attend the second day of the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event in Surrey, southern England on June 1, 2024. ( Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP)
A view of pilot whales stranded near a beach in Rio do Fogo, Brazil, 31 May 2024. Twenty pilot whales were stranded near a beach in the city of Rio do Fogo, in northeastern Brazil, and an operation has been mounted to return them to the sea in an episode considered ‘atypical’ for the region. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEY DOUGLAS
Protesters gather during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the State Library Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, 02 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
