Elections 2024: ‘Our people have spoken’ – Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa called upon political parties to recognise the results of the election, saying they reflect the will of the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave a speech at the ceremony held to announce the results of the 2024 national and provincial election on Sunday. Picture: sanews.gov.za

In his speech at the announcement ceremony of the 2024 election results on Sunday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the nation demonstrated through their votes that the country’s democracy is strong, robust and enduring.

The president took to the podium at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) National Results Centre in Midrand, saying South Africans have shown how important their vote is and that they know that their vote counts.

Take a look at the rest of Ramaphosa‘s speech.

Elections 2024: ‘South Africans care about their country’

We have held another successful election that has been free, fair and peaceful.

The Independent Electoral Commission has, despite many challenges, once more acquitted itself with excellence, professionalism and integrity.

Millions of South Africans have cast their votes in cities and towns, in villages and on farms, at voting stations at home and abroad.

South Africans care about their country. They have demonstrated that they want to be part of making this country a better place.

By going to vote, the people of South Africa have taken responsibility not only for the future of themselves and their families, but for the future of their country.

Through their votes they have demonstrated, clearly and plainly, that our democracy is strong, it is robust and it endures.

They have given effect to the clarion call that has resonated across the generations, that the people shall govern.

Our people have spoken.

Political parties must respect people’s wishes

As the leaders of political parties, as all those who occupy positions of responsibility in society, we have heard the voices of our people and we must respect their wishes.

Over the past 30 years, we have strived together to build a country which everyone – black and white, man and women, young and old – can call home.

This election has reaffirmed building a South Africa for all remains the defining mission of our nation.

Over the course of the election campaign, parties and candidates have at times differed, often forcefully.

They have expressed a wide variety of views that are often at odds with each other.

This is a welcome and necessary feature of a robust democracy.

Free, fair and peaceful election affirmed rights of voters

Yet, throughout the election campaign, parties and candidates have held fast to the fundamental principles of democracy.

Parties and candidates have affirmed the right of voters to participate in an election that is free, fair and peaceful.

And now, we are all called upon to recognise that the results of the election reflect the will of the people.

Leaders have duty to together for good of everyone

What this election has made plain is that the people of South Africa expect their leaders to work together to meet their needs.

They expect the parties for which they have voted to find common ground, to overcome their differences, to act and work together for the good of everyone.

Our people expect all parties to work together within the framework of our constitution and address whatever challenges we encounter peacefully and in accordance with the prescripts of our constitution and the rule of law.

Partnership

Each party emerges from this election with a mandate based on the commitments they each made to the electorate.

However, all the parties share an over-arching mandate, to work in partnership with each other and with society more broadly, to build a country that is inclusive, united and prosperous.

Our seats belong to the people

As we take up our seats in Parliament and in the provincial legislatures let us appreciate that the seats we occupy do not belong to us. They belong to the people.

Whatever authority, whatever power, we are entrusted with must be exercised to advance the interests of the people.

