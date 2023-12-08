News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Hein Kaiser

Journalist

2 minute read

8 Dec 2023

07:59 am

Second hostage situation unfolds at Gold One Mine in Springs

'There are 447 employees underground not coming out.'

Second hostage situation unfolds at Gold One Mine in Springs

Security at the Gold One Modder East mine in Springs, Ekurhuleni, 25 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Gold One chief executive Jonathan Hericourt on Friday morning confirmed that a second hostage situation in as many months is playing out at the company’s Modder East mine in Springs, east of Johannesburg.

“There are 447 employees underground not coming out,” said Hericourt.

He added that this was according to two employees who say they “escaped” as everyone was being rounded up and herded to the same area as before by a group of balaclava-clad people, he said.

ALSO READ: Gold One hostage situation ‘likely to further weaken SA’s already poor global standing’

“The two employees were brought to the surface about half an hour ago.”

“They were holding (armed with) various implements that are commonly available underground and there has been no communication since late last night.” He said that the implements may include hammers, sticks, drill steel, etcetera.

Earlier this week, an in-house investigator at Gold One was brutally murdered in an apparent hit in Springs.

ALSO READ: Over 200 people resurface after mine hostage situation

This is a developing story and follows a similar underground hijacking and hostage situation which saw around 500 miners trapped underground for 72 hours by trade unionists from Amcu (Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union).

Read more on these topics

hostage hostage situation mining

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local Soccer Kaizer Chiefs strip Khune of club captaincy
Politics Veteran Msimang resigns from ANC, says his time ‘will be better spent elsewhere’
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Inside Eben Etzebeth and Anlia’s ocean-view home
News ‘Your own president said you’re thieves’ – Mashatile gets grilled at church service
Courts Electoral Amendment Act: ConCourt rules Parliament seat split constitutional but orders change to signature requirement

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe