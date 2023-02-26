Gordhan concedes De Ruyter told him about corruption as two ministers ‘implicated’ in Eskom probe

Citizen Reporter

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has not denied the suggestion that he was informed of the corruption at Eskom by the power utility’s former boss, André De Ruyter.

De Ruyter’s early departure from Eskom was announced this week following his explosive interview with eNCA.

The former Eskom CEO, who was initially due to leave his job next month following his resignation, dropped bombshells about R1 billion that was still being lost due to corruption, and that the power utility was a feeding trough for the African National Congress (ANC).

‘Incorrect narrative’

In the interview, De Ruyter also said he approached a minister about his concern, however, the Cabinet member’s response was that: “I guess it was inevitable that this would come out anyway”.

It was since been revealed that this minister was Gordhan, City Press has reported.

Gordhan reportedly he did not deny that he was the minister who was informed by De Ruyter, but condemned the alleged corruption at Eskom.

The Public Enterprises earlier in the week criticised De Ruyter for publicly speaking about about the widespread graft, saying “CEOs of entities such as Eskom should not be involved in open political debates or assertions”.

He also suggested that he was blindsided by the former Eskom boss.

“Let’s say that it is very disappointing because many people in government gave him support for his role and as a patriotic South African we thought he was going to make a proper contribution to ensure energy security in the country.

“I am sure that there are some good things that he has done and so we cannot take that away from him. At the same time, to engage in the incorrect narrative coming out of that interview, is just completely shocking,” Gordhan told Sunday Times.

The minister further said he gave De Ruyter his full support even when some were critical of his performance at the helm of Eskom.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe previously took a dig at De Ruyter, comparing him to a “policeman” who was focused on “chasing criminals”, without a grasp of Eskom’s challenges.

“When you are a lawyer, the actual challenges you are not going to understand. You are going to chase criminals; that is your competence,” Mantashe said in December last year.

Eskom investigation

De Ruyter’s allegations were now reportedly being investigated by Eskom’s board.

City Press has also reported that two serving Cabinet members are alleged to have been implicated in an investigation relating to corruption at Eskom.

The ministers have reportedly covered their tracks very well, with the money having allegedly being channelled via close contacts and family members.

The investigation was launched early in 2022 by De Ruyter and the South African Police Service (Saps) have repotedly being roped in.

According to the publication, three senior police members have been heading the forensic investigations at Eskom’s head office, Megawatt Park which is located in Johannesburg.

The police’s work has, however, experienced some challenges due to the alleged reluctance by some employees to hand over important documentation.

Criminal charges

Meanwhile, the ANC has challenged De Ruyter to prove his claims, failing which, the party would take legal action.

The governing party says it is already consulting with its lawyers regarding the matter.

“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law enforecement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer, including any ANC members or public representatives who have violated both the laws of the Republic as well as the prescripts of the ANC Constitution and their oath of membership,” ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motshiri said in a statement on Sunday.

Bhengu-Motshiri highlighted that the former Eskom boss was obliged to report any criminal activities to law enforcement as per the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (Precca).

“To date, the ANC is not aware of any action taken by Mr De Ruyter in this respect. The ANC urges Mr De Ruyter to fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations to officially report to the police any act of criminality or illegality he is aware of within the next seven days,” she continued.

“Failure by Mr De Ruyter to bring such information forward and report it in line with his obligations will result in the ANC laying Section 34 charges against him.”

