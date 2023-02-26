ANC gives De Ruyter seven days to lay charges over Eskom corruption

Gareth Cotterell

The African National Congress (ANC) on Sunday said it will file criminal charges against former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter if he fails to report his allegations of corruption within seven days.

ANC members allegedly involved in Eskom corruption

This comes after De Ruyter’s explosive television interview earlier this week in which he alleged that the ANC was involved in corruption at Eskom.

De Ruyter said he approached a minister about his concerns and the minister’s response was: “I guess it was inevitable that this would come out anyway”.

It has since been revealed that this minister was Pravin Gordhan.

In the interview, Eskom’s former CEO also alleged mafia-like cartels were operating at the power utility in Mpumalanga.

ANC tells De Ruyter to lay charges

The ANC has not taken kindly to De Ruyter’s allegations. The ruling party said it is consulting with its legal team about his statements.

It also called on the former Eskom CEO to lay criminal charges and provide evidence to law enforcement agencies.

“We reiterate our call to Mr De Ruyter to lay criminal charges, with verifiable details about his serious allegations, to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate, and where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer, including any ANC members or public representatives who have violated both the laws of the Republic as well as the prescripts of the ANC Constitution and their oath of membership,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Bhengu-Motsiri added that it is “illegal for any person in a position of authority not to report an act or information of corruption or criminality”.

“To date, the ANC is unaware of any action taken by Mr De Ruyter in this respect. The ANC urges Mr De Ruyter to fulfil his constitutional and legal obligations to officially report to the police any act of criminality and illegality he is aware of within the next seven days,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

The ANC said if De Ruyter does not do this, it will file charges against him.

“Failure by Mr De Ruyter to bring such information forward and report it in line with his obligations will result in the ANC laying Section 34 charges against him.”

Mbalula calls De Ruyter a ‘failure’

The latest tirade by the ANC against the former Eskom CEO comes after the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday labelled De Ruyter a “naysayer” and a “failure”.

He also accused De Ruyter of venturing into politics.

“His opportunistic venture into the political arena has unmasked his regressive political and ideological agenda. If he wants to become a political player and undermine the efforts of patriotic South Africans – then let him say so publicly and declare for all to know who he is aligned with.

“The CEOs of any entity, including Eskom, should not be involved in open political debates or assertions, and where they have political views, they must be kept private so that they don’t [deflect] attention from their professional work,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said De Ruyter was appointed to turn Eskom around but had been unsuccessful.

“Instead, he shifts the goalposts by advertising his right-wing ideological posture on a matter that falls outside the scope of his employment contract.”

“We also reject his unfortunate, irresponsible, and baseless claims of alleged political meddling and corruption at the embattled power utility. He is now trying to shift the blame from his own shortcomings to other people.”

