Government extends spaza shop registration deadline

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa says government must do more to ensure the sector is adequately regulated.

The South African government has extended the registration deadline for all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025.

The 21 days directed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for registering all spaza shops and other food-handling outlets ended on Tuesday, 17 December.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said government must increase efforts to ensure the sector is properly regulated and complies with health regulations.

“We are aware of some who have encountered obstacles not of their own making, preventing them from complying with the 21-day registration period. We would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have taken the time to register their businesses.

“Before the revised deadline, the government in all its spheres will continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of foodborne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods across the country,” Hlabisa said.

He explained that spaza shop owners who have registered their businesses and duly received their acknowledgement of registration still need to undertake a further process to obtain their trading licences.

“For this process, Environmental Health Practitioners and other regulatory authorities will still inspect owners of registered food-related trading businesses to ensure that businesses are eligible to trade.”

According to Hlabisa, the second process does not depend on whether the business has been registered. “If you don’t comply with the health regulations the business is closed immediately. Hence 1 041 spaza shops have already been closed.

“Working together, we can build a safer, healthier, and more equitable food ecosystem for all South Africans,” he concluded.

NOW READ: Minister clarifies spaza shop registration deadline