Sibusiso Lawrence who shared video after killing girlfriend found dead [VIDEO]

Sibusiso Lawrence sparked outrage after sharing a video on social media of him saying he killed his girlfriend.

A KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) man accused of killing his former girlfriend – and recording a video claiming he murdered her because she wanted to leave him after receiving money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) – has been found dead.

Man admits to murder in viral video

The video, which went viral, left many shocked and horrified.

Watch: Sibusiso Lawrence confessing to murdering his former girlfriend (Warning: may disturb sensitive viewers)

He can say what he wants but nothing can justify taking a life of another person



In the video, Lawrence attempted to justify his actions, claiming he was driven by alleged ill-treatment within their relationship.

Grim discovery of body

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Lawrence’s body was found on Wednesday morning.

“A man who had confessed to killing a woman on a social media video that went viral was found hanging on a tree on Wednesday morning at Malangeni area in Umzinto, a short distance from where he killed the woman.”

Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a murder on a gravel road in the Malangeni area in Umzinto. The body of a 25-year-old woman was found lying in the middle of the road.

“Her bloodied body was found with several stab wounds and a broken knife was found next to her body.”

Murder

He said Lawrence allegedly fetched his girlfriend, from her home and it is suspected that the duo had domestic-related altercation which escalated to the murder.

“The suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned down the road from where the woman’s body was found, and blood on the front passenger seat suggested that the suspect killed the woman inside his vehicle.

“A manhunt was quickly launched and an intensive search by police led to the discovery of the suspect’s body which was hanging on a tree, in what is believed to be a suicide,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that they are investigating a case of murder. An inquest docket will also be opened for further investigation.

