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Grandparents of missing Limpopo toddler remain behind bars

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Intern Journalist

2 minute read

19 May 2026

12:15 pm

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Prosecutors said that the state will oppose their release, citing the interests of justice.

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The grandparents of missing 2-year-old Omphile Sethole will stay behind bars until their formal bail application next week Monday.

The pair, Nkgalakana Vinolia Mabusela (52) and Lesiba Jacob Ledwaba (55), briefly appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They were arrested on Friday, nearly two weeks after the toddler was reported missing.

They were charged with alleged child negligence, and not for the disappearance of the toddler.

Child neglect

The charges of child neglect stem from the state’s belief that the child was not properly cared for over a period of four months.

While the prosecutors have not disclosed what happened to the toddler the day she disappeared, Prosecutor Dimakatso Thanyane argued that the accused are not suitable candidates for bail.

Thanyane confirmed that the state will oppose their release, citing the interests of justice.

On the other hand, the pair’s Legal Aid attorney informed the court that the accused can only afford bail of R300 each.

Magistrate Maureen Ngobeni said the pair need to prove that their release would be in the interest of justice.

17 days missing

Little Omphile has been missing for 17 days, disappearing from her parental grandparents’ home in Ga-Mabuela on 2 May.

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It is understood that someone had allegedly taken the child through a window in the room she was sleeping in.

Police initially opened cases of housebreaking at residential premises and kidnapping.

At the time of her disappearance, Omphile was wearing a pink jersey and black tights.

“We have assembled experienced investigators from the Mokopane FCS Unit who are working around the clock to trace the missing child and establish all circumstances surrounding her disappearance. We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to book,” said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Possible leads remain limited as police continue to search for the toddler.

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