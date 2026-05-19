Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Three cops accused of corruption and extortion granted bail

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

19 May 2026

09:43 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The National Anti‑Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that led to the arrest of the three detectives.

Three cops accused of corruption and extortion granted bail

Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Three South African Police Service (SAPS) officials stationed at Pretoria West Police Station, arrested on charges of corruption and extortion, have been released on bail.

The trio – 25‑year‑old Constable Lionel Macoba, 44‑year‑old Sergeant Vincent Messiah Ndhlovu and 38‑year‑old Sergeant Peaceful Evgenate Mnisi – were each granted bail of R5 000 by the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 May 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the State did not oppose bail, as the accused were not considered flight risks.

“The matter was postponed to 27 July 2026 for further investigations and a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Arrest

The National Anti‑Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that led to the arrest of the three detectives on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

It is alleged that the accused were investigating a case involving two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officials suspected of kidnapping and extortion.

Extortion

According to the allegations, on 05 May 2026, the accused met one of the complainants at a shopping complex in Philip Nel Park. During the meeting, the complainant contacted his colleague, also implicated in the kidnapping and extortion matter.

The accused allegedly demanded R50 000 from the complainants in exchange for avoiding arrest.

The following day, the complainants met members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU), who advised them to engage further with the accused.

One complainant later informed his attorney, who reported the matter to the SAPS Anti‑Corruption Unit.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meeting

On 08 May 2026, the complainants allegedly received a call from the accused requesting a meeting at Pretoria West Police Station.

During the meeting, the complainants negotiated the amount down from R50 000 to R30 000, and an agreement was allegedly reached.

On 14 May 2026, members of the Anti‑Corruption Unit conducted an entrapment operation. The complainants, accompanied by police officials, proceeded to a restaurant in Montana, where they met the accused.

It is alleged that R10 000 was handed over before the trio were arrested at the scene.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

bail corruption charges extortion Police Pretoria South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Another shake-up in Zuma’s MK party
South Africa Israeli forces detain SA envoy Faizel Moosa aboard Gaza flotilla [VIDEO]
News Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni’s extortion case up in flames after prosecutor’s no-show
News Detained Brown Mogotsi raises complaints about food as bail bid stalls
News ConCourt rules on controversial certificate ‘central to NHI’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News