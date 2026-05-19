Three cops accused of corruption and extortion granted bail

The National Anti‑Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that led to the arrest of the three detectives.

Three South African Police Service (SAPS) officials stationed at Pretoria West Police Station, arrested on charges of corruption and extortion, have been released on bail.

The trio – 25‑year‑old Constable Lionel Macoba, 44‑year‑old Sergeant Vincent Messiah Ndhlovu and 38‑year‑old Sergeant Peaceful Evgenate Mnisi – were each granted bail of R5 000 by the Pretoria North Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 May 2026.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the State did not oppose bail, as the accused were not considered flight risks.

“The matter was postponed to 27 July 2026 for further investigations and a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

Arrest

The National Anti‑Corruption Investigation Unit conducted an undercover operation that led to the arrest of the three detectives on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

It is alleged that the accused were investigating a case involving two Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officials suspected of kidnapping and extortion.

Extortion

According to the allegations, on 05 May 2026, the accused met one of the complainants at a shopping complex in Philip Nel Park. During the meeting, the complainant contacted his colleague, also implicated in the kidnapping and extortion matter.

The accused allegedly demanded R50 000 from the complainants in exchange for avoiding arrest.

The following day, the complainants met members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU), who advised them to engage further with the accused.

One complainant later informed his attorney, who reported the matter to the SAPS Anti‑Corruption Unit.

Meeting

On 08 May 2026, the complainants allegedly received a call from the accused requesting a meeting at Pretoria West Police Station.

During the meeting, the complainants negotiated the amount down from R50 000 to R30 000, and an agreement was allegedly reached.

On 14 May 2026, members of the Anti‑Corruption Unit conducted an entrapment operation. The complainants, accompanied by police officials, proceeded to a restaurant in Montana, where they met the accused.

It is alleged that R10 000 was handed over before the trio were arrested at the scene.