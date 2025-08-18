Greyhound buses destroyed in fire at Jet Park depot, Boksburg

Firefighters managed to contained the fire before more buses were destroyed.

Three Greyhound buses have been destroyed by a fire in Boksburg near OR Tambo International Airport, east of Johannesburg.

City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said they received a distress call of buses engulfed by fire in Jet Park on Sunday.

“Three stations from Boksburg, Leon Ferreira, Albertina and Primrose were dispatched respectively to the fire scene. Upon arrival, they found three buses and one trailer up in flames and defensively attacked the fire.”

Ntladi said the firefighters managed to contain the fire before more buses were destroyed.

“The fire was well contained and put to rest by our fire crews in conjunction with ACSA (Airports Company of South Africa) fire rescue, their rescue and water tanker were on site. Two buses managed to escape the fire and were driven to a safer area.”

Ntladi added that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

“No injuries were reported during and after the operation, and the cause of the fire is still unknown and remains the subject of investigation by our fire safety officials.”

