WATCH: Couple’s wedding goes up in smoke with Germiston Home Affairs fire

Minister Leon Schreiber confirmed that a case now has been opened against two suspects allegedly involved in the torching of the Home Affairs offices.

It was meant to be the biggest day in the lives of a couple who were going to get married at the Home Affairs offices in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday.

However, their wedding day was ruined after the offices were destroyed by a fire.

Residents from Pharoe Park took to the streets on Tuesday, after they were evicted from their homes for unpaid rent.

Petrol bomb

During the ensuing protests, two suspects allegedly threw a petrol bomb into the Home Affairs offices, which exploded and set it alight.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from a distance as Ekurhuleni emergency services and firefighters battled the blaze before bringing it under control.

Destruction

The Citizen visited the site of the Home Affairs building in Germiston and discovered that the building was severely damaged.

With the Home Affairs offices suffering severe damage, the couple’s big day also went up in smoke.

Marriage

The couple said they were disappointed after the Home Affairs building went up in flames.

“I feel very sad because it’s also my birthday, this was supposed to be a very good day for us and all the things that we have planned, unfortunately, now we have to postpone and put a hold on them,” the bride-to-be said.

"I feel very sad because it's also my birthday, this was supposed to be a very good day for us and all the things that we have planned, unfortunately, now we have to postpone and put a hold on them," the bride-to-be said.

Miracle?

However, Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has come to the assistance of the couple whose wedding day was dashed.

“The team is on it and working to find their contact details. This is a heartbreaking infringement on their dignity on their most beautiful day (and on her birthday nogal). We will do everything we can to find them and give them the special day they deserve.”

Two suspects arrested

Schreiber also confirmed that a case has now been opened against two suspects alleged to be involved in the torching of the Home Affairs offices.

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) handcuffed the two suspects believed to be protestors from Pharoe Park on Monday, just a few hours after they allegedly threw a petrol bomb into the Home Affairs offices, which are now destroyed.

The EMPD’s acting chief of police, JD Mkhwanazi, said the suspects blocked the roads leading to the complex to prevent officials from evicting them.

“Unfortunately, the same group of people decided to attack and burn to ashes the building of Department of Home Affairs. Two people have been arrested already, but some of the suspects are still on the run.

“We are busy following up. We will ensure that all of them face justice. We deal with the whole situation, but currently, those who are still contravening the laws of the country, including unlawful destruction of buildings and properties, are being dealt with because all the teams are on the ground,” Mkhwanazi said.

Attacks

Shreiber said his department is working with police to provide evidence and ensure swift arrests and convictions.

“Attacks on Team Home Affairs’ people and critical social infrastructure will not be tolerated for even one second.”

What happens now?

Schreiber’s spokesperson was contacted to clarify if any equipment, records and documents were destroyed in the fire and whether that would impact the flow of people using the facility, including those who were waiting to collect passports, ID smart cards and other documents.

The minister is also yet to respond to the cost of the damages to the building and when operations will resume after the devastating fire.

The Citizen was told by some individuals that the Home Affairs offices in Germiston were efficient with the services they offered to the public.

