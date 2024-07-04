Groenewald plans visit to ‘Thabo Bester facility’ to meet private prison CEO

Groenewald says criminals "do not fear the police anymore" and have a high chance of getting away with crime.

Newly sworn-in Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald said among one of his first tasks will be to visit the notorious Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein where convicted murderer and Facebook rapist Thabo Bester escaped from.

The Freedom Front (FF) Plus leader. was officially sworn in as Correctional Services minister on Wednesday.

Visit to ‘Thabo Bester facility’

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the ceremony to swear in the 76 members of the executive, which included Deputy President Paul Mashatile, 32 ministers and 43 deputy ministers in the government of national unity (GNU).

Groenewald told EWN he wants a briefing on private prisons and will be paying a visit to the controversial Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

“I said the first person, [the] first facility I want to visit is Thabo Bester facility, and I want to meet with the CEO of the private company as well,” said Groenewald.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa took me by surprise’: Groenewald’s call out of blue

Groenewald on the death penalty

Groenewald, who has over the years advocated for the death penalty to be reinstated to curb crime, said he can only do what’s permitted by the Constitution.

“I said many times the problem with crime in South Africa and the fact that it’s impunity people get away with crime. Therefore, if we look at capital punishment, the Constitution prohibits it, so we will have to find other ways to ensure there is accountability.”

Groenewald said criminals ‘do not fear the police anymore’ and have ‘about an 80% chance’ of getting away with crime.

The new minister also said he planned to establish the weaknesses and strengths of the department upon officially taking over the reins from his predecessor minister Ronald Lamola who has now taken over the International relations portfolio from Naledi Pandor.

“In terms of strengths within the department, I believe that we have hard-working and honest employees who want to deliver a service to the public. I see honest employees as forming one of the strengths of the department – something I want to utilise to make it even stronger.

Corruption in SA prisons

“Of course, the key weakness in the department is corruption. There is a wide range of corruption in correctional services, with the Thabo Bester incident being a good example of that. We will look at that matter and other issues,” said Groenewald.

Bester escaped from the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein in May 2022 with the help of his girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana after it was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

The story of Bester and Magudumana gripped South Africa and the world keeping people on the edge of their seats.

Additional reporting: by Brian Sokutu

ALSO READ: WATCH: A year since manhunt saw Bester and Magudumana return from Tanzania