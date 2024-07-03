‘Ramaphosa took me by surprise’: Groenewald’s call out of blue

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald accepts ministerial role in Ramaphosa's government of national unity after unexpected call.

Newly appointed Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald was driving from the airport – passing Potchefstroom to his North West home town of Stilfontein on Sunday – when his phone rang at 7.10pm.

On that night, President Cyril Ramaphosa was scheduled to make an announcement on the composition of the government of national unity (GNU).

Stopping his vehicle to answer the call, little did Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Groenewald expect the voice on the other side to be Ramaphosa’s.

While the party threw its weight behind the ANC in the Northern Cape, ensuring it obtained more than 50% to govern, it rejected offers to be part of the government of provincial unity – preferring positions of chair in the legislature.

The ANC in the Northern Cape, which dropped by 8% in the 2024 polls, could only obtain 49.3%.

Ramaphosa’s call ‘a big surprise’

“After the call, which was a big surprise, I called a party meeting of the FF+ leadership, who made the decision for me to accept the offer from the president.

“The Freedom Front Plus was never involved in any negotiations with the ANC on obtaining any Cabinet position in the GNU.

“It was a bit of a surprise, because in the Northern Cape we rejected executive positions offered and wanted to remain chairs of portfolio committees in the legislature,” he said.

Groenewald will today be among the MPs to be sworn in as ministers in Ramaphosa’s GNU.

Reflecting on his broad vision for the department with a history of corrupt activities in some prisons, Groenewald said: “We must ensure that the department of correctional services is a department to deliver services to the public – as its name proclaims.

“That service is to the public and the law-abiding citizens – protecting them from criminals.

“In doing so, being honest, having integrity and being corruption-free, forms the core of my broad vision which I will implement upon taking over.”

Establishing the weaknesses and strengths of department

Groenewald said he planned to establish the weaknesses and strengths of the department upon officially taking over the reins from his predecessor, Ronald Lamola, who has been redeployed to head the department of international relations and cooperation.

“In terms of strengths within the department, I believe that we have hard-working and honest employees who want to deliver a service to the public.

“I see honest employees as forming one of the strengths of the department – something I want to utilise to make it even stronger. Of course, the key weakness in the department is corruption. There is a wide range of corruption in correctional services, with the Thabo Bester incident being a good example of that. We will look at that matter and others issues,” said Groenewald.

Handling corruption required “dealing with a range of issues and encouraging and protecting honest employees to become whistle-blowers when they spot wrongdoing”.

“The moment you ensure that disciplinary measures are taken against those who are corrupt, which includes dismissals, that will send a strong signal to the entire department.

“My pledge is to act for the hard-working and trustworthy members of correctional services who come forward with the truth.

“I will also ensure there are consequences for those who break the law. The problem we face in South Africa is impunity for those who break the law, something we cannot tolerate.”

Being part of the GNU

On being part of the GNU, he said: “In our campaign message during the 2024 general elections, the Freedom Front Plus subscribed to a slogan of restoring and building South Africa.

“After the election, we were confronted by the prospect of the GNU and the party decided to participate.

“It is no use to be a spectator in the pavilion and not use the platform in the field.”

Leader of the FF+ from 2016, Groenewald, has served the party in various roles, having begun as Stilfontein mayor in 1988, being elected to parliament in 1989 and serving as chair of the parliamentary defence portfolio committee from 1994 to 1999.

He has spoken out strongly in support of the country’s economic needs requiring serious remodelling.

