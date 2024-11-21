Gun in the toilet: One arrested in Tshwane police takedown

An intelligence-driven operation by Tshwane police discovered an unlicenced firearm hidden in a toilet during the arrest of a suspect in Nellmapius.

The police’s Tshwane District Communication Coordinator Captain Johan van Dyk said officers worked on a tipoff before planning a “takedown operation”.

“During an extensive search of the premises, a firearm was discovered concealed in the toilet. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The recovered firearm will undergo ballistic testing to establish whether it has been used in any other criminal activities,” he said.

Firearm seized in Soshanguve

An unlicensed gun was also recovered earlier this week during police Operation Basadi in Soshanguve. The operation focused on pedestrians and enforcing liquor compliance.

South African Police Services officers found the firearm on a man they had stopped and searched.

“He was immediately arrested after failing to provide a reasonable explanation for possessing the illegal firearm.

“During the operation, 480 individuals, 135 vehicles, and five premises were searched. Inspections at 10 liquor outlets and six spaza shops resulted in the closure of one unlicensed shebeen and the confiscation of 95,000 ml of liquor,” Van Dyk explained.

17 undocumented immigrants arrested

He said officers also arrested 27 suspects for various offences, including being undocumented immigrants, public drinking, and illegal gambling.

“17 undocumented immigrants were arrested and detained, pending deportation, two individuals were arrested for public drinking, one individual was apprehended for possession of illicit cigarettes, and five individuals were arrested for illegal gambling”

Over R13,000 in fines issued

Van Dyk said the Tshwane Metro Police Department ladies demonstrated their dedication to law enforcement by issuing 32 Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences infringement notices amounting to R13,580 in fines.

Major-General Samuel Thine commended the policewomen for their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to serving the community.

