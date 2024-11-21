Dockets destroyed in fire at Barberton Police Station [VIDEO]

Police were hesitant to draw a parallel to the fire at Barberton Police Station and the recent arrest of four officers,

Firefighters respond to the fire at Barberton Police Station. Picture: Supplied

Archived dockets were destroyed when a fire broke out at Barberton Police Station’s archive office.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the cause of the fire is being investigated, though no one was hurt and the extent of the damage must still be confirmed.

Fire at police station may be linked to arrested cops

The fire broke out at around 11am on Thursday, Mdhluli explained.

“According to a report, members of the South Africa Police Service [Saps] noticed smoke emanating from the office and immediately alerted authorities,” the spokesperson said.

“Firefighters were called to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident, and some archived dockets were burnt, though the figures are yet to be determined.”

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, said a “formidable team of experts” has been assigned to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We cannot at this time link this incident to the recent arrests of four members,” the general said.

“That case is being handled by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Unit (Hawks). We are confident that the enquiry will provide clarity on what transpired.”

Court official and Hawks officer in court for corruption

On Wednesday, Morongwa Joyce Thobejane, 53, a stenographer at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, and Warrant Officer Matladi Jeridah Chokoe, 45, who is attached to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

They are accused of soliciting a bribe from an accused to make her case “disappear”.

They were arrested in October and are facing charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

“The allegations stem from a January 2020 case in which the complainant was a suspect in a conspiracy to commit murder,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

It is alleged that Thobejane and Chokoe met with the complainant and offered to make the case “disappear” in exchange for payment. The complainant initially paid R1 000 to the accused, who later demanded an additional R20 000.”

