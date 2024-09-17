Cash,dagga and phones seized at Easter Cape’s St Albans jail raid during Corrections Week

The department said some of the items found pose a serious threat to both the inmates and officials.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) conducted a successful raid in the early hours of Monday morning at the Medium B section of St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape.

The DCS emergency support team and the South African Police Service (SAPS) confiscated several contraband items and illegal substances during the operation.

According to the DCS media liaison, Singabakho Nxumalo, confiscated items include, but are not limited to:

R4 557.00 in cash

16 mobile phones

18 slopes of dagga

41 dagga bankies

The department said, some of the items found pose a serious threat to inmates and officials, and their removal ensures a safer environment for all within the facility.

“The operation is part of DCS‘ ongoing efforts to enhance security, ensure safety, and maintain order within its facilities, and it continues to yield significant results,” Nxumalo said.

Corrections Week

“This period also serves as a time to renew collective commitment to the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders. The correctional system remains an essential pillar within the broader framework of the criminal justice system,” Nxumalo added.

The observance of Corrections Week further strengthens the DCS’s commitment to working alongside community organisations, NGOs, and various stakeholders in building a better South Africa for all.

“This week is not merely a celebration but a call to action, reminding us that we all play a role in building a just, compassionate, and inclusive society.

“It emphasises that corrections are a societal responsibility, where each individual—whether a correctional official, policymaker, community leader, or citizen—has a part to play in shaping a correctional system that reflects the country’s highest values,” he concluded.

Correctional services donate to flood victims

The operation marked the official start of Corrections Week, which features activities allowing the department to reflect on its crucial role in promoting a safer country.

The correctional officials made personal contributions to assist distressed communities in the area. In addition, surplus produce from DCS agricultural projects was donated to the community centre.

“The DCS continued its community outreach efforts by providing food to flood victims and children at the Sisonke Sophumelela Centre, located in Zwide, Gqeberha,” he said.

