Minister Gungubele announces dates for analogue switch-off

By Devina Haripersad

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele has unveiled a two-step process for South Africa’s complete transition from analogue to digital spectrum that will kick off on 31 July this year.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Gungubele announced that the government will terminate analogue services above the 694 MHz frequency at the end of July this year, freeing up valuable spectrum for other telecommunication purposes.

First step

According to the minister, the first will entail the migration plan which aims to immediately deactivate analogue services operating above the 694 MHz threshold.

By doing so, he said, additional spectrum will be made available for the deployment of advanced telecommunication services. This initial phase is set to commence on 31 July, bringing South Africa closer to embracing the full potential of digital technology.

Second step

The second step is scheduled for 31 December 2024. This entails more switch-off operations. According to the minister, step two of the plan is designed to temporarily accommodate densely populated areas operating below the 694 MHz frequency.

Following the Cabinet decision on 29 March 2023, the Minister was authorised to announce the official date for the analogue switch-off in South Africa.

The department has been on a mission to place South Africa on course to achieve the long-delayed broadcast digital migration with the aim of improving media services in the country and freeing the much-needed spectrum.

Hight-speed connectivity

Gungubele highlighted the growing demand for high-speed connectivity driven by technological advancements, population growth, and the need for enhanced capacity support.

The government earlier this year explained the world is migrating from analogue TV to digital TV to release spectrum that is needed for a variety of telecommunications services.

“Radio spectrum is a scarce and valuable resource which means all countries need to use it more efficiently. The move from analogue to digital TV is one vital part of the global strategy to properly manage spectrum.

“South Africa coordinates its frequency plans with other countries to ensure that there is no interference with other countries’ broadcasting signals,” the minister said.