Minister Gungubele commits to steady progress: SAPO and SABC stabilisation showcased

Minister Gungubele highlights achievements in stabilising state entities and vows to enhance essential services amidst challenges.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele briefs media on the performance of the department in the past financial year. Picture: X/@GovernmentZA

Progress in stabilising South African Post Office (SAPO) and SABC has been showcased as Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele vows to ensure essential services continue.

Gungubele briefed the media on the performance of the department in the 2023/2024 financial year, including the stabilisation of state-owned enterprises such as the SAPO and SABC on Wednesday afternoon.

“The ICT industry plays a pivotal role in South Africa’s development and economic growth,” the minister said.

Data prices

The minister said the government had made strides to significantly reduce the price of data.

“To address the issue of costly data prices, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will be publishing the outcomes of the call definition rate and data market study this financial year. This will give more transparency and help to respond to the public outcry regarding the high price of data,” he said.

Gungubele said the government was dedicated to bridging the digital divide by providing Wi-Fi access to communities and ensuring universal access to the Internet.

Saving the South African Post Office

The SAPO business rescue plan was adopted by more than the required 75% of creditors on 7 December 2023.

Gungubele said the department’s aim was to save the entity and ensure business continuity.

“It is important to note that the SAPO remains fully operational and committed to delivering essential services to the people of Africa. Despite the current challenges, the public can still expect to receive their letter post, courier packages, renew their vehicle licences, withdraw their social grants, and receive their chronic medication through SAPO,” he said.

SAPO was allocated R2.4 billion, as announced in Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech, to assist in bringing stability to the entity.

The minister added that the business rescue plan continues to engage labour representatives to ensure a seamless process on labour-related issues.

He said branch closures will be effected in a way that doesn’t compromise service.

SABC

In terms of the SABC, the minister said, working with Members of Parliament, progress has been made to turn around the fortunes of the public broadcaster.

“The new board continues to carry out its fiduciary duties, having just appointed a vibrant young woman as its CEO, Nomsa Chabeli,” he said.

The SABC Bill was recently introduced in Parliament and seeks, among other things, to address the outdated funding model and reposition the SABC to respond to global broadcasting trends.

AI

The Presidential Commission on the 4th Industrial Revolution (PC4R) concluded a report, which was adopted by the cabinet on 26 November 2020.

Gungubele said the PC4R emphasises the need for a comprehensive report on the adoption of artificial intelligence technology (AI). The department has embarked on a process of concluding the draft National AI Plan, which approaches computing systems in a logical flow that will provide impetus for the adoption and provision of direction to all stakeholders.

“As such, we will be convening the national AI government summit tomorrow to share the contents of the draft National AI Plan with stakeholders,” he said.

