Blame game erupts amid Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

By Cheryl Kahla

In light of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, Minister of Water of Sanitation Senzo Mchunu expressed “great concern” over the ongoing health crisis.

On Monday, he extended condolences to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to those still battling the disease in Hammanskraal.

At the time of publishing, the death toll stands at 15, while more than a 100 people had sought medical assistance for the disease.

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

The Hammanskraal community – under the City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality – continues to suffer from substandard drinking water.

This despite the Temba Water Treatment Plant upgrade which aimed to supply 120 megalitres of water per day.

WATCH: Temba water plant upgrades

Tracing it back to Temba and Rooiwal

The Temba Water Treatment Plant draws its water from the Leeukraal Dam.

According to Mchunu, this source has been compromised due to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works’ inability to meet the required final effluent quality.

This inaction has resulted in polluted water entering the Apies River and consequently the Leeukraal Dam.

Legal action against City of Tshwane

The department of water and sanitation said it has, over the years, sought to institute several enforcement actions and compliance requirements against the City.

These actions aimed to rectify the pollution issues stemming from the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works and ultimately safeguard the Apies River and Leeukraal Dam.

Despite multiple directives issued by the department, the department said the City of Tshwane has failed to address the pollution problem.

This led the department to initiate legal proceedings against the City, seeking a court order to enforce necessary action.

To date, the City has resisted these legal actions.

Task team to handle cholera outbreak

In response to the current crisis, Mchunu assembled a technical team to create an integrated model to handle the outbreak.

It will collaborate with national and provincial health departments and the City of Tshwane, conducting water quality investigations and identifying the root causes of the outbreak.

Moreover, the department said it will continue to perform water quality tests at the Temba Water Treatment Works and the water distribution points in Hammanskraal.

Unfortunately, recent test results indicate the drinking water quality from the Temba plant is still below acceptable standards.

Recommendations, refusals and future plans

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) previously issued a report suggesting that the national government should assume control over the City’s water and sanitation function.

However, this recommendation was dismissed by the City.

In response to the cholera outbreak, the minister has deployed the deputy ministers and senior department managers to work alongside the MEC of health.

Going forward, ministers will visit Hammanskraal, as well as the families affected by the cholera outbreak.

The minister also intends to meet Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink, to discuss a potential action plan, and address the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works to meet drinking water quality standards.