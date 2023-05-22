Cholera outbreak death toll rises to 12

By Thapelo Lekabe

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, has increased to 12 after two more people died overnight.

Hammanskraal cholera outbreak

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed the escalation in the death toll on Monday morning.

Its spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said since Sunday evening, 37 people were admitted to Jubilee District Hospital displaying symptoms associated with cholera.

He said since last Monday, a total of 95 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng, Green Field, Carousel View, Lephengville and Sekampaneng had sought medical assistance for the diarrhoeal disease.

“We will be giving another update at 12 midday in terms of where we are standing, and another update at 7pm so that we’re able to manage the flow of information,” Modiba said.

Modiba urged the public to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms related to the ongoing health outbreak.

Jubilee Hospital

On Sunday, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko visited Jubilee District Hospital together with City of Tshwane Health MMC Rina Marx to be updated on the situation.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said her department had made available two additional wards to accommodate patients who could not be immediately admitted on arrival at the hospital.

“We have also mobilised additional resources, which include medical and nursing staff from surrounding hospitals and local clinics, to improve capacity for the growing need for medical care. Furthermore, additional linen has been delivered from the provincial laundry to activate the extra beds,” she said.

Residents warned not to drink tap water

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has urged communities in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink water from taps following the cholera outbreak in the area.

In a statement on Sunday, the City of Tshwane addressed the water supply issue in Hammanskraal. The city acknowledged that the water it supplies to the area is unsuitable for drinking, and tests will be done on the entire water distribution network.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

