Harmony Gold responds to Zama Zama survivor claims mine shaft was bombed

By Cornelia Le Roux

One of the two illegal miners (zama zamas) who up until now has been the only known survivors of a massive underground explosion at the Harmony Gold mine in the Free State in May, claims he has unearthed the truth behind the cause of the fatal blast.

On 18 May, a methane gas explosion in at a decommissioned mining shaft in Virginia, near Welkom, was cited as the cause of the tragic death of at least 31 Lesotho illegal miners.

Harmony Gold blast: Zama zama claims ‘bombs were thrown down mine shaft’

The zama zama — who spoke to EWN on condition of anonymity — however claims that a viral video, as well as the accounts of witnesses, points to “security personnel from Harmony Gold mine dropping bombs into the shaft”.

The allegation that it were in fact “bombs” and if so, what kind of bombs this could have been cannot be verified,

In the video which has been circulating on social media and has been viewed by the media outlet, shows, three vehicles driving away from a decommissioned mine shaft where the explosion occurred.

“There were vehicles belonging to the mine bosses – as soon as they left there was smoke and an explosion. The people who were nearer called and told us they think the boss poured something in the mine. They then took pictures of the cars. We heard what happened from the people who live closer to the mine,” the mine blast survivor alleged.

Harmony Gold response: Video ‘doesn’t really prove anything’

Harmony Gold mine spokesperson Moeketsi Manoeli refuted the allegations, labelling it “very irresponsible”.

“We did see the video and it doesn’t really prove anything. I want to reiterate that there were four explosions prior to this tragic one and the most recent one that happened in 2021, where the explosion was ignited by a plug that switched on underground.

“Any mining company has lots of security that patrols and monitors on sites. We preach responsible stewardship as one of our strategic pillars. For us to act in such an unethical manner is unheard of so we think it’s very irresponsible for people to make such allegations against us,” Manoeli added.

28 bodies still missing in mine

At least 28 bodies of the illegal Lesotho miners have not yet been retrieved.

The men had been reportedly underground for at least two months prior to the explosion. It is not unusual for zama zamas to remain underground for extended periods of time.

