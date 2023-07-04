Africa’s first 5G-enabled mine: Tech makes mining safer

By Brian Sokutu

Against the backdrop of what the Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) describes as local mining pulling out all the stops to close any gaps in mine safety, MCSA yesterday lauded the introduction of the latest technologies to modernise the industry – making it safer, healthier and efficient.

This comes as the opencast Phalandwa colliery in Mpumalanga becomes Africa’s first 5G-enabled mine – made possible by a partnership with Huawei and mobile operator MTN.

According to MCSA spokesperson Allan Seccombe, by the end of last month mine fatalities were 22 compared to 23 in the same period last year.

“The mining industry is actively involved in research, development and innovation to modernise mining, making it safer, healthier and more accessible to a broader group of employees,” he said.

The Phalandwa 5G enabler, which has improved safety and efficiency, comes amid what Seccombe said was “another innovation at another mine – a new hydraulic drill that is ergonomic, efficient and light enough for women to use and to be employed as rock drill operators, being tested”.

He said mining companies were using “sophisticated digital programmes to analyse behaviour, accidents and incidents, ensuring these are not repeated”.

“The interventions are yielding results. We and our members work closely with the chief inspector of mines, David Msiza, and his team and organised labour to achieve our universal goal of zero harm.

“Mining companies last year achieved their lowest number of fatalities resulting from falls of ground. Six fatalities related to falls of ground last year represented a 73% reduction from the 22 the previous year.

“Part of the reduction was due to the adoption of leading industry practices to install netting over work areas, improved illumination in the workplace, better drilling and bolting practices,” said Seccombe.

The Phalandwa collaboration has seen Huawei and MTN provide an advanced 5G solution, ensuring guaranteed connectivity within the mine and plant area.

Deployment of more applications has yielded proximity detection systems, vehicle detection, tracking and wireless video surveillance.

“Being a 5G-enabled mine helps us in real time when it comes to the detection of accidents from machine-to-machine and manto-man – as well as diesel theft,” said Phalandwa general manager Kgotso Mongalo.

Huawei spokesperson Ming Zhong said: “This is the first such partnership on the African continent.”

READ: Renowned scientist sounds alarm on looming AI domination