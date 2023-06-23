Eight bodies of suspected zama zamas found at a dumping site in Germiston

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

At least eight bodies of suspected illegal miners have been discovered by police in Germiston.

The bodies were found in white sacks at a dumping site on the corner of Johan Rissik and Jackson roads across Rasta informal settlement on Friday.

According to Gauteng police, the bodies were at the stage of decomposition when they were found.

“The police have registered an inquest case for investigation to determine where the bodies were retrieved before they were dumped there.

“The cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem,” provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said on Friday.

The Forensic Pathology Services were at the scene to collect the bodies.

Two vehicles from the Forensic Pathology Services arrive to collect the bodies, hours after they were discovered. One resident tells @Newzroom405 that they heard about the bodies at 06h30 in the morning. pic.twitter.com/opXHHxIss2— Linda Mnisi (@LindA_MniSii) June 23, 2023

Lesotho illegal miners

The discovery comes a day after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) revealed that 31 suspected illegal miners, allegedly Basotho nationals, lost their lives at a mine near Welkom in the Free State.

The suspected illegal miners apparently died on 18 May in a mine ventilation shaft in Virginia that was last operational in the 1990s.

The department said on Thursday the High Commission of South Africa was informed about the deaths by the Lesotho Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Although the information on this tragic situation comes sporadically, the department said it was doing its “utmost best” to act on the information, including information regarding three bodies that have been reported to be retrieved and brought to the surface by other illegal miners.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has since accused the Lesotho government of “economic sabotage”.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Friday, Mantashe said the Lesotho government was effectively condoning illegal mining in South Africa by its citizens by turning a blind eye to the problem.

“This incident, more than any other incident, has confirmed our view that this thing of illegal miners is actually economic sabotage [and] war on our economy, and therefore those who died there are almost like soldiers dying in combat…

“I think it’s a dangerous issue for neighbours to do that to one another,” Mantashe said.

The minister also indicated it would take a long time for the bodies of the suspected illegal miners to be brought back to the surface due to the methane levels at the mine ventilation being too high.

“It is better to take a longer route than to take a short cut and kill more people. We are prepared to be patient.”

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe