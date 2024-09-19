‘He is an intruder’: Actress Gcina Mkhize shoots back after eviction

Mkhize reiterated that Mashila lacks a court order authorising him to enter her property.

Former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has fired back at businessman Tevin Mashila’s eviction attempts, denying any agreement to buy back her house and labelling Mashila an “intruder”.

Mkhize clarified that her former attorney, offered to repurchase the house from Mashila, not her.

She emphasised that she has no obligation to Mashila and plans to focus on generating a decent income and continuing to live in her home.

Mashila previously stated his intention to evict Mkhize, citing a failed buyback agreement.

Intruder

“Tevin has no business invading our space as he doesn’t have a court order authorising him of such, he is an intruder and law enforcement and the courts should deal with him,” she told The Citizen.

Mkhize admitted to financial difficulties after losing her job and struggling to pay the bond.

She owed R200,000 to the bank that auctioned the house.

Mashila claimed he knew Mkhize couldn’t meet the buyback agreement, leading him to close the opportunity window.

In July, Mashila took it up to himself to renovate the Glenvista home that he bought through an auction, while Mkhize and his children still lived in it.

Mkhize confirmed to The Citizen that she still resides in the property.

“Again WHO in their right mind demolishes a structure while it has occupants inside, (without their consent or an order from the court) what decent human being does that?” said the actress.

Betrayal and dodgy deal

According to the actress, she felt betrayed by her former attorney, who suggested buying back the house from Mashila without providing documentation to prove the auction’s halt.

Mkhize said she considered the offer suspicious and initially hesitant.

“My former attorney is the one that offered to buy that house back from Tevin, not me. I don’t care if he retracts his agreement or not, it’s got nothing to do with me,” she said.

Mashila remains resolute in his pursuit to evict Mkhize, stating, “I will go through everything I can, and I will do everything in my power to remove her from the property.”

However, the businessman is not the only one with the determination to reside in the property.

“My plan is to generate a decent income and continue LIVING,” said Mkhize.

The dispute continues, with Mkhize seeking legal recourse and Mashila determined to assert his ownership rights.