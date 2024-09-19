‘I am not exactly crying for the weed plants,’ says actress Gcina Mkhize over garden dispute

Mkhize has accused Mashila of destroying her personal property, including her jewellery and over 90% of her plants.

A bitter dispute between actress Gcina Mkhize and businessman Tevin Mashila has taken another dramatic turn, with Mkhize revealing she grew marijuana in her backyard for healing and spiritual purposes.

The controversy surrounds the ownership of a Glenvista house in the south of Johannesburg.

The dispute gained public attention after Mkhize took to social media, seeking support amid renovations being made to the home while she and her family still resided there.

It has since taken a few turns with both the businessman and actress not backing down on who should leave the property.

‘Weed plants grow everywhere in my yard’

“Tevin and his friends have threatened me, pulled our clean washing from the washing line and thrown it in the dirt. He has destroyed 95% of my plants. Thrown away my beads and other jewellery materials,” she alleged.

Mashila countered, saying he merely cleaned up the yard.

“The yard was in a bad condition; I had to clean it up, and the cleanup included removing some of the plants, including the marijuana trees and whatever was planted at the back,” he said.

Mkhize had previously denied having marijuana in her yard after Mashila revealed to The Citizen that he had only “cleaned up” the yard after he found it in an unpleasant state.

“Weed plants grow everywhere in my yard, front, back anywhere. I don’t smoke weed if you care to know, but I grow the plant for its medicinal and spiritual properties as well as its aesthetic.

“So yeah there were a few weed plants in the back yard that might have gotten destroyed along with the rest. I am not exactly crying for the weed plants, I’m crying for the other spiritual plants that are not easily available and not easy to grow,” said Mkhize.

Marijuana plants at centre of dispute

Mashila claimed he removed marijuana plants from the backyard of the disputed home, sparking Mkhize’s revelation.

“What you see in these recent pics of mine is the front yard and all the plants you see there are not weeds nor are they marijuana,” Mkhize had told The Citizen.

She said she wasn’t mad about Mashila destroying the marijuana plants, however, she was upset that he also demolished her other most valuable plants.

“Look now, my succulents and all the other plants that were growing in those tyres were destroyed kanjena nje,” said Mkhize.

The actress revealed a video to The Citizen where the tyres where the plants were grown can be seen in bad condition.

