‘He wanted to request humanitarian aid’ – Pandor explains call with Hamas leader

She clarified that the call was in response to Haniyeh's request for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was reported to have sent a message to South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation – Naledi Pandor – asking her to drop him a call so that he could request humanitarian aid in Gaza.

This was how Pandor explained to the House of Parliament why there was a record of a phone call between herself and the Hamas leader. She clarified that the call was in response to Haniyeh’s request for assistance in Gaza, rather than an expression of support for any actions on the ground.

Earlier this week, Pandor set out to clarify the South African government’s position on the Middle East conflict.

Questioned

But, it was not long after she was questioned on the issue of the call in Parliament itself.

She explained away the phone call.

Pandor said that the South African government was ready to play a mediatory role if it meant the end of killings of innocent civilians.

Pandor mentioned that the government had been collaborating with different humanitarian organisations, such as Gift of the Givers, to explore ways to support the Palestinian people.

She emphasised that South Africa should utilise all available resources, despite limitations, to assist Palestinians who depended on Israel for their fundamental necessities.

Double standards

She also accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) of having double standards about Israel’s attack on Gaza.

“We have said that the ICC, which was very quick to act when the territory of Ukraine was occupied by Russia, are now silent at this time because it is Palestinian people. We regard this as a double standard and we do call as the Palestinian authority has done, on the ICC to declare itself on this matter and recognise the crime and harm that has been caused,” Pandor said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel