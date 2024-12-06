Courts

6 Dec 2024

Zuma’s MK party suffers second legal blow in a week [VIDEO]

This is the second legal blow to Zuma’s MK party this week after Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi won a case against the party.

Court set asides removal of MK party members from National Assembly candidate list

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Jacob Zuma’s uMKhonto weSizwe (MK) party faced a setback after the Western Cape High Court overturned its decision to remove two members of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) from its candidate list during the election period.

AAAM leader Sophonia Tsekedi, who topped the MK party National Assembly (NA) candidate list, and Khethiso Tebe, were expelled on the eve of the elections.

Order

The court handed down the draft order on Thursday.

“The decision of the fourth respondent, Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, to expel the applicants from the MK party and remove their names from the list of candidates published in the Government Gazette to serve as representatives in the National Assembly and the Provincial Legislatures as indicated in the schedule is reviewed and set aside,” the court ruled.

Church support

AAAM comprises of  several African churches— which initially pushed for former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to stand as a presidential candidate in the May elections and claims to have 14 million congregants.

Tsekedi supported and embraced Zuma during campaigns in churches during the elections.

The Western Cape order marks the first matter where the court reversed MK party’s practice of expelling and removing people originally elected to Parliament and provincial legislatures to make space for others.

MK blow

This is the second legal blow to Zuma’s MK party this week after Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi won a case against the party after being removed in October amid allegations she ordered the assassination of a party member and misused party funds.

The court’s interim order directed Phadi to be reinstated as party leader and as an MPL.

“The applicant shall retain her position as a deployee of the MKP to the Mpumalanga provincial legislature as a member of the provincial legislature [MPL],” the court ruled.

Speaking to reporters after she won the matter, Phadi said “the internal processes of uMkhonto weSizwe were not followed” and the court ruled that she be reinstated as the convenor of the province in Mpumalanga.

