Health committee says Mpumalanga’s Mapulaneng Hospital is unsafe

Committee warns of structural collapse risks, non-compliance and staff shortages, saying the hospital should not operate in its current state

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health said Mapulaneng Hospital in Mpumalanga should not operate in its current state, warning of patient safety risks, staff shortages, water crises and failing services.

An oversight visit to the hospital in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday exposed severe infrastructure decay.

“The challenges at Mapulaneng Hospital are severe and systemic, stemming from a combination of infrastructure decay, funding constraints, management weaknesses and staffing shortages,” the committee said on Wednesday.

Condition of hospital ‘unacceptable’

The overall condition of the hospital was described as “unacceptable”.

The Portfolio Committee on Health said it is concerned that construction of the new hospital is progressing slowly and is unlikely to meet the July completion deadline.

The committee also raised concerns about a lack of clear plans, timelines and accountability from the Mpumalanga provincial departments of health and public works and infrastructure.

“Members raised alarm over the apparent lack of activity on site, visible defects such as a deteriorating helipad and indications that the contractor is defaulting,” it said.

‘Mapulaneng Hospital should not be operational’

The Portfolio Committee on Health also flagged the hospital’s non-compliance with health and safety.

“The committee indicated that, based on its observations, Mapulaneng Hospital should not be operational in its current state,” the committee said.

It warned of serious structural integrity risks, including potential building collapses, and called for urgent reviews of boiler registrations and safety inspections to prevent catastrophic consequences.

The Portfolio Committee on Health added that an R10 million CT scanner remains unused with no clear utilisation plan, calling it unacceptable while patients are referred elsewhere and urging urgent action to make it fully operational.

The committee also raised serious concern about pressure on operating theatres, frequent case cancellations and ongoing water supply problems that compromise hygiene and patient care.

It also called for detailed reports on non-functional ambulances and action on malnutrition programmes and warned that excluding midwifery from nurse training worsens staff shortages and increases pressure on hospitals.

Portfolio Committee on Health chairperson Faith Muthambi highlighted the growing challenge of unclaimed bodies, describing it as a national compliance issue that requires closer collaboration with the Department of Social Development to prevent overcrowding and backlogs in healthcare facilities.

Committee demands report within three months

The committee has requested a detailed written report from the Mpumalanga Department of Health within three months.

It also proposed a joint meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure to urgently engage the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and contractors on the status of the new hospital project, including concerns related to blacklisted contractors.

“The committee reiterated that patient and staff safety must remain paramount and stressed the urgency of determining when Mapulaneng Hospital can safely transition to the new facility,” the committee said.