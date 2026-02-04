Two injured after light aircraft crashes in Midrand during training flight [VIDEO]

Both the flight instructor and a student pilot were seriously injured in the crash and rushed to hospital

Two crew members have sustained serious injuries after a light aircraft crashed in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

The Piper Cherokee 140 fixed-wing (registration ZS-XPR) crashed on Wednesday morning.

Light aircraft crash

The Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division (AIID) confirmed reports of the accident.

“From the information available, this was a training flight that departed from the Grand Central Airport with the accident occurring in a nearby Midrand location,” spokesperson Sisa Majola said.

“On board the aircraft were the flight instructor and a student pilot, with both crew members sustaining serious injuries and rushed to the hospital. The aircraft was substantially damaged.”

The AIID said it is currently conducting an on-site investigation and will issue a preliminary report in 30 days of the accident.

Helicopter crash

The plane crash comes a day after a helicopter crashed in Alberton, east of Johannesburg. A flight instructor escaped with minor injuries, while the pilot sustained no injuries after their seven-seater helicopter crashed.

The crash occurred while the duo were training at Kromvlei, outside Alberton, at about midday on Tuesday.

Emergency services

City of Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said two fire engines and 11 firefighters responded to the crash.

“On arrival, a Bell 230 twin-engine helicopter was found lying on its side. The flight instructor sustained shoulder injuries and some minor upper body lacerations, while the pilot escaped with no injuries.

“The injured was transported by private ambulance to a nearby hospital for definitive medical treatment,” Ntladi said.

The AAID said it is also investigating the Bell 230 helicopter crash.

“It said the crew, comprising a flight instructor and a student pilot under training, was conducting engine-out emergency exercises at the airport’s general flying area.

“During one of these exercises, after an engine failure simulation, the crew failed to recover the engine power timeously. Consequently, control was lost, and they impacted the ground very hard, after which the helicopter rolled over.

“The helicopter is substantially damaged with one of the crew members suffering minor injuries. The second crew member sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital,” Majola said.

