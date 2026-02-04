Uncle arrested for alleged murder of his two-year-old niece in Nelspruit

Police received a call from a local hospital that a child had been brought in by family members and was certified dead on arrival.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his two-year-old niece in Nelspruit in an incident that has shocked the community.

The tragic incident occurred at Phola Park in Kwamhlanga on Sunday, 01 February 2026.

Death

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said officers received a call from a local hospital just before 8:30pm, reporting that a child had been brought in by family members and was certified dead on arrival.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, police found the body of a two-year-old child lying on a bed with a deep wound to the neck and showing no signs of life.”

Attack

Ndubane said it is alleged that the child’s uncle attacked her before fleeing the scene without saying anything.

“According to preliminary information, three children aged between two and six were playing outside when the suspect emerged from the house carrying a knife.

“Without uttering a word, he allegedly grabbed his two-year-old niece, forced her to the ground, and inflicted a fatal injury to her neck before leaving the scene. The other two children ran into the house to report the incident,” Ndubane said.

The injured child was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Arrest and court

Ndubane said he handed himself over to the police on Monday and was subsequently charged with murder.

“Petros Makua appeared at KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court today, 03 February 2026. The case was postponed to 12 February 2026 for a formal bail application.”

Shocking

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the gruesome act and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is shocking to learn that an innocent child was brutally murdered by a family member. We will ensure that the law takes its course,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police said investigations are continuing.

