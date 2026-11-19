Gauteng health owes suppliers R3.6 billion in unpaid invoices, contributing to shortages of essential medicines.

Gauteng’s department of health owes suppliers R3.6 billion in unpaid invoices, contributing to shortages of essential medicines at public hospitals and clinics, raising concerns about the impact on patients who depend on the public health care system.

The Citizen has learned that several clinics and hospitals in the province have been affected by medicine shortages, forcing some patients to return home without receiving their prescribed medication, while others have had to buy medicines from private pharmacies.

Gauteng health owes R3.6bn

The Gauteng department of health reportedly owes suppliers R3.6 billion, despite assurances by premier Panyaza Lesufi that outstanding invoices would be settled by August 25.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said several suppliers had withheld medicines and services because of outstanding payments.

“One company stopped supplying Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital with bicarbonate of soda used in continuous dialysis of patients in ICU until part of their bill was paid after I highlighted the issue.

“Liquid nitrogen, used in the treatment of basal cell carcinoma (skin cancer), was unavailable for months until I highlighted the issue,” Hicklin said.

She said some suppliers continued providing services out of moral conscience because they could not allow patient care to be severely compromised.

However, these companies were owed millions of rands, with some outstanding debts dating back to 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“Small amounts are being paid on current accounts to keep suppliers ‘happy’, but accruals are not being addressed.

“Companies, whether small, medium or township enterprises, are expected to absorb the losses until the department decides to pay them. A number of companies have been forced to close their doors,” she said.

Treasury received queries from suppliers about unpaid invoices

National Treasury has confirmed that it recently received queries from suppliers regarding unpaid invoices by the Gauteng department of health. It said these queries do not specifically relate to medicine suppliers.

“The Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and Treasury regulations remain in force. The PFMA requires accounting officers for departments to settle payments due to creditors within 30 days of receiving an invoice.”

It added that a National Treasury instruction, which prescribes reporting for national and provincial departments, also requires provincial departments to report invoices outstanding for more than 30 days, together with reasons for late or non-payment,to their provincial Treasuries.

The concerns come as the national department of health has acknowledged that late payments to suppliers by provincial health departments are among the factors contributing to medicine shortages across the country.

During a briefing to parliament’s portfolio committee on health yesterday, the department confirmed that the shortages were real and were driven by several challenges affecting the pharmaceutical supply chain.

These include non-payment of suppliers by provincial health departments, congestion at the Durban port, disruptions to international trade linked to geopolitical tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, manufacturing interruptions and enforcement action by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

National medicine availability at 83.4%

The department said that national medicine availability currently stood at 83.4%, while 184 products were on its national medicine early-warning “hotlist” in October. Of these, 113 were medicines.

“It does not necessarily mean that all the listed medicines are already unavailable,” it said.

Gauteng recorded medicine availability of 88.6% at hospitals and 86.6% at clinics, while the national figures stood at 79.9% for hospitals and 85.7% for clinics.

The department said it was implementing several measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating, including moving available medicines between health care facilities and provinces, sourcing alternative suppliers and allowing clinically appropriate alternative treatments where necessary.

Gauteng is also relying on alternative procurement processes, including provincial procurement on quotation, when contracted suppliers are unable to deliver.

Another challenge is South Africa’s dependence on imported active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), which are essential for manufacturing medicines.

SA didn’t manufacture its own APIs

The department said South Africa did not manufacture its own APIs and relied on countries such as India and China, which were themselves dependent on international supply chains.

Disruptions affecting global logistics, oil and international trade were, therefore, having an impact on medicine production and deliveries.

The department has also approached Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Transnet to prioritise containers carrying essential medical supplies.

It said the time required to resolve shortages differed from one medicine to another, depending on manufacturing capacity, available stock, shipping schedules, regulatory requirements and alternative sources of supply.