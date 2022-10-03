Health department legal head sitting at home while being paid millions – DA’s Jack Bloom

Kgomotso Phooko

Scandals over the alleged misuse of money within the Gauteng Health Department seems to have no end, as Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Gauteng spokesperson for health Jack Bloom alleges that the department’s top legal head is being paid R4.7 million while sitting at home.

The department’s chief director of legal services Advocate Lebeloane Mpelegeng is currently not reporting to work and is at home.

This after she was investigated by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Legal head appointment irregular

The report by the PSC found that her appointment did not comply with the rules and regulations, hence she was told to sit at home while the matter was taken to court.

According to Bloom, Mpelegeng was working at the Department of Water and Sanitation when she was transferred to work at the health department.

“The PSC recommended that the department apply to the Labour Court without delay to set aside her transfer to the Department. The Department made the application to the Labour Court on 18 November 2020, but Mpelegeng opposed it,” said Bloom.

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi told Bloom that a court date for the matter is supposed to be set in 2023.

“The Department wants to see the matter concluded as speedily as possible, however, it remains constrained by the court’s processes which are outside the department’s control,” said Mokgethi in the written legislation reply.

In the interim, the department has appointed an acting legal head who Bloom alludes that has been paid around R4 681 700 every month from 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2022.

Bloom said the millions spent on the legal head just to sit at home could instead be used to pay ten senior nurses for a year.

Complains about mismanagement

According to Bloom, Mpelegeng has a discreditable reputation within the health department, and has often been a subject of investigations.

The PSC reportedly probed Mpelegeng after various complaints about her high-handed management style.

“I am appalled that the department’s mismanagement has wasted so much money that should be used to provide better care for hospital patients.”

