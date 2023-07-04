By Reitumetse Makwea
4 Jul 2023
5:42 am
Heart surgery milestone: First successful ASD closure NW hospital

By Reitumetse Makwea

Triumph of Black Excellence: Groundbreaking heart surgery performed at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital marks a significant advancement in cardiac care.

Reneilwe Lekaba, 21, in the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North West, after the succesful atrial septal defect percutaneous closure surgery. With her are North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha, cardiologist Dr Kabelo Raphala and the hospital CEO Gloria Tlhapi. Picture: Supplied
Reneilwe Lekaba, 21, has proved herself “a fighter”, following the first successful atrial septal defect (ASD) percutaneous closure surgery at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North West. Following years of randomly falling ill and struggling to breathe without explanation, Lekaba was given a second chance at life when a team of cardiologists performed a procedure that marked a significant advancement in cardiac care and providing new hope for patients suffering from ASD. The hospital confirmed Lekaba was well on her way to full recovering post-operation. Lekaba’s mother, Motshidisi Lekaba, expressed her gratitude to the team of doctors and...

