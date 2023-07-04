Heart surgery milestone: First successful ASD closure NW hospital
By Reitumetse Makwea
Triumph of Black Excellence: Groundbreaking heart surgery performed at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital marks a significant advancement in cardiac care.
Reneilwe Lekaba, 21, in the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North
West, after the succesful atrial septal defect percutaneous closure surgery. With her are North West Health MEC
Madoda Sambatha, cardiologist Dr Kabelo Raphala and the hospital CEO Gloria Tlhapi. Picture: Supplied
