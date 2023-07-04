Heart surgery milestone: First successful ASD closure NW hospital

Reneilwe Lekaba, 21, has proved herself “a fighter”, following the first successful atrial septal defect (ASD) percutaneous closure surgery at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North West. Following years of randomly falling ill and struggling to breathe without explanation, Lekaba was given a second chance at life when a team of cardiologists performed a procedure that marked a significant advancement in cardiac care and providing new hope for patients suffering from ASD. The hospital confirmed Lekaba was well on her way to full recovering post-operation. Lekaba’s mother, Motshidisi Lekaba, expressed her gratitude to the team of doctors and...

Reneilwe Lekaba, 21, has proved herself “a fighter”, following the first successful atrial septal defect (ASD) percutaneous closure surgery at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North West.

Following years of randomly falling ill and struggling to breathe without explanation, Lekaba was given a second chance at life when a team of cardiologists performed a procedure that marked a significant advancement in cardiac care and providing new hope for patients suffering from ASD.

The hospital confirmed Lekaba was well on her way to full recovering post-operation.

Lekaba’s mother, Motshidisi Lekaba, expressed her gratitude to the team of doctors and nurses who helped take care of her daughter.

“I’ve had the toughest journey with my daughter’s illness, especially because I didn’t understand what was wrong [with her],” she said.

“Now, I’m extremely grateful to the team and for their assistance. I pray that it doesn’t end here and that the same grace and dedication is extended to those who need it as well.”

According to Dr Kabelo Raphala, one of the cardiologists who conducted the operation, Lekaba had a hole in the wall between the two chambers of her heart, causing oxygenated and deoxygenated blood to mix.

“The patient presented an ASD, a congenital heart disease where there was a hole in her heart, and the plan was to close it with a patch,” he explained.

“The procedure needed detailed planning which involved three cardiologists, two cardiac technicians, cardiac trained sisters and anaesthetists.”

Raphala said the procedure took more than three hours. “It was challenging, as it was the first for most of us, but with God’s grace it was successful.

“The patient is doing well post the operation and we hope this is just the first of many to come,” he added.

North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha told The Citizen the successful case bore testament to the mettle shown by young specialists across South Africa on a daily basis.

“This is the first time in this era of new medicine where we performed this kind of surgery on a patient,” Sambatha noted.

“It is moments like these that continue to be a proud reminder of who the people of this province are, what they represent and what they are capable of achieving.

“That showcases proof of how we can hold our own and compete against the best in the country and the world at large on medical excellence and prowess.

“We salute the brave doctors and nurses who saved this young woman’s life.”

Sambatha added that the operation indicated how ready the hospital and the province were for universal health coverage, in reference to the National Health Insurance (NHI).

“The process in North West shows that where there is both capacity and specialists and those specialists having access to equipment there will always be results,” he noted.

“This is a success on the basis that it’s done by a public hospital, led by a very dedicated skilful team of medical specialists, all black, and this is black excellence.”