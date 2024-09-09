Daily news update: Helen Joseph, Bethlehem Airshow and extortion

Here’s your morning daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Gauteng Department of Health has launched an investigation into allegations against Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg after a video shared by former broadcaster Tom London went viral.

In the video, London accused the hospital of treating its patients “like cockroaches”.

It remains unclear when the video was initially recorded.

London claimed he had been admitted to undergo computed tomograph (CT) scans to check for cancer.

“I haven’t seen one doctor walk up to a patient in our ward and say ‘Good morning, how are you?’. Nothing. They treat the patients with absolute disdain and disrespect. I have never seen a level of disrespect for human beings like this in my life,” he said.

In other daily news, police are investigating an incident where a least 19 vehicles were burnt at the Bethlehem Airshow in the Free State following a fire that got out of control.

One person was injured when he tried to move his vehicle.

It is suspected that the fire was started by someone who wanted to braai meat at the event on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle told The Citizen, of the vehicles damaged, nine were “completely burned” out.

“On 7 September 2024 at about 14:00 it was reported that a fire started outside the area where the Bethlehem Airshow took place. The fire spread rapidly in the strong windy conditions. It is reported that 19 vehicles were damaged, of which nine were completely burned.”

Earle said police have opened an enquiry docket to look into the cause of the fire to determine if anybody will be held accountable.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has warned criminals police will mobilize all resources to stamp the authority of the state to protect and defend communities.

Masemola and senior police officials returned to the Eastern Cape on Sunday to provide an update on the progress of investigations, particularly on extortion-related, incidents that recently took place in Mthatha and Gqeberha.

Masemola said there is an “underreporting” of extortion cases in the province.

“I am concerned, that the number of cases that have been reported since our visit with the Minister of Police three weeks ago, does not reflect the extent of the problem that has been reported through the media and during our engagements with communities.

“Simply put, there is underreporting of cases when it comes to extortion. This is indeed worrisome, because for police to ultimately win the war against these extortionists, we are going to require community members to report these incidents by opening cases with the police. We can only conduct a thorough investigation through the assistance of witnesses and victims of crime, in order to put these perpetrators behind bars,” Masemola said.

As pressure mounts on Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to step aside, the Hawks raided the Polokwane Municipality offices in Limpopo in connection with the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank scandal.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) executed a search and seizure warrant at the municipality, aiming to collect evidence as part of the ongoing investigation into VBS Bank.

The local municipality had invested over R300 million in the now-collapsed bank between 2016 and 2017.

According to the municipality, the Hawks’ raid specifically targeted Simelane’s former personal assistant (PA).

“The municipality can confirm. Yes indeed, the police visited the office of one officer who was a PA to the former executive mayor with a court order to access, and cease.”

In the daily news surrounding rugby, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was in a jovial mood after his team clinched their fourth straight Rugby Championship win in 2024, and second consecutive victory against the All Blacks in the competition this year, at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

It was also the Boks’ fourth straight win over their greatest rivals, and put them on the verge of winning the Rugby Championship with two games to go.

During the after-match press conference Erasmus shared an hilarious story with the media, about his rush to the loo before the start of the match, which highlighted the vibe and excitement inside the stadium ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

“I don’t know if this is appropriate, but our coaches box is up there (towards the top of the stadium), and I am taking this medication that makes you go to the toilet quite often. And as I got into the coaches box I thought I won’t make it (through) the first half if I don’t go to the toilet now,” said a smiling Erasmus.

In your daily news on tech, the IFA 2024 tech show is currently underway in Berlin, Germany and there’s more to come. Get ready for an amazing and techciting week filled with awesome wonders from Apple and Huawei among others.

With Techtember in full swing, we can be assured of a host of new gadgets to geek over

On Monday, Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone to the world with the tagline “It’s Glowtime”.

With artificial intelligence (AI) all the rage at the moment, Apple is expected to join the bandwagon with the possible debut of its first generative AI device.

The event will take place at 10 am Pacific Time (7pm in South Africa) at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park and will be streamed online.

Staying ahead of the race, Huawei is gearing up for a highly anticipated product launch on 19 September, with a series of innovative products, from wearables to tablets, set to be unveiled.

As competition intensifies in consumer tech, Huawei’s latest offerings will pose a direct challenge to Apple’s dominance.

The timing for Huawei’s much anticipated smart device launch couldn’t be better as they promise a wide array of choices, innovative features, and cutting-edge technologies.

With the advancement of technology, tech giants will continue to unveil state of the art products that take giant leaps into the future making the products just a few month ago obsolete or seem old.

However, while technology has progressed, new innovations come at a premium price, so hopefully you have deep pockets.