Helen Joseph Hospital services affected by low water pressure

The Helen Joseph Hospital (HJH) is currently experiencing low water pressure which is affecting parts of the hospital including surrounding areas on Monday.

Helen Joseph Hospital communication manager Lethabo Mashile said they are monitoring the situation.

Affected departments

“Areas affected include the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and various wards. When there is low pressure this affects the delivery of water to upper floors of the hospital building which impacts on services.

“The HJH management is closely monitoring the situation and has put in place measures to divert Priority 1 (emergency and critical) and Priority 2 (urgent but stable) patients to other facilities, when necessary,”

Water tankers

Mashile said Johannesburg Water has dispatched tankers onsite to continue pumping water into the hospital.

“This intervention is to ensure the continuation of some of the hospital services. However, it is not sufficient to maintain the much-needed pressure in the system. The low water pressure has been affecting the hospital throughout this weekend.

“The HJH would like to apologise to patients, staff and the public for the inconvenience caused by the current situation. Technicians from the Johannesburg Water and the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development are currently investigating the cause of the low pressure in order to restore the supply to the hospital back to normal,” she said.

Joburg Water impacted

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water said it has been impacted by Rand Water’s power failure at Palmiet pump station and Zuikerbosch purification plant.

The utility experienced power outages during the latter part of the week at both facilities.

Joburg Water said although the Rand Water systems are recovering, its infrastructure has been impacted by reduced supply and low levels.

Levels

“This is specifically at the Alexander Park reservoir and South Hills tower. At this time, the reservoir and tower are critically low. Customers in low lying areas may still have water, while customers in high lying areas will experience no water.

“Alternate water supply is being arranged for affected areas. Customers in the lower lying areas are requested to reduce consumption and use water sparingly during this period. Johannesburg Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

