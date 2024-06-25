Helen Zille confirms planned push for greater provincial self-rule

"We don’t believe in secession, so we don’t believe in Cape Independence at all but we do believe in the devolution of power," said Zille.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive Chairperson has confirmed the party’s intention to give provinces greater responsibility.

Helen Zille was a guest on the Big Daddy Liberty podcast recently, where she gave a glimpse into what provincial administration could be like once the Government of National Unity (GNU) is finalised.

Negotiations for GNU positions have been fierce, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi being forced to delay the announcement of his executive due to a lack of agreement.

Greater decision-making room for provinces

The podcast is strongly associated with the Institute of Race Relations, an organisation Zille enjoyed a short fellowship with in 2019.

When asked if provinces would get more autonomy, Zille confirmed her party’s stance.

“We are a federal party so we believe in devolution of power. We don’t believe in secession, so we don’t believe in Cape Independence at all but we do believe in the devolution of power to the lowest effective level,” Zille told host Sihle Ngobese.

“We believe many functions would be much better delivered in the province. For example, policing, electricity generation and reticulation, and management of the rail system. So certainly, if we get key portfolios, which have not been finalised, we will be promoting decentralisation strongly because we believe that is the best answer for South Africa,” she confirmed.

“Holding country to ransom”

As of Monday evening, the GNU included 10 parties but those outside the ANC and DA were vocal about the latter’s strong negotiation techniques.

The Patriotic Alliance’s leader of negotiations in Gauteng, Kenny Kunene, claimed the DA were “holding the country to ransom”. He called for the EFF to join the GNU to “humble” the DA.

Al Jama-Ah U-turned on its decision not to join the coalition, claiming it was now doing so to dilute the DA’s influence.

“Al Jama-ah reiterates that there will be no three-state solution in the Republic of South Africa! Our beloved country will not be broken down in the lifetime of our parties and communities,” stated leader Ganief Hendricks.