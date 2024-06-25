WATCH: ‘No single party in GNU will unilaterally change policies’ − Magwenya

Some parties may want drive policy as outlined in their manifestos.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to announce his new Cabinet in the coming days after negotiations, his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said no single political party within the Government of National Unity (GNU) will unilaterally change policies as informed by their party campaign manifestos.

The ANC announced the establishment of the GNU for the 7th administration after failing to get a majority in the 29th May elections for the first time in 30 years.

Ten political parties having signed the Statement of Intent to join the GNU.

Watch Vincent Magwenya speak about policy direction

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says no single political party or individual within GNU will unilaterally change policies as informed by their party campaign manifestos.



Policy direction

With the GNU providing a collective opportunity to expediting and enhancing several existing policies to provide clarity and create clear expectations, and allow for direction in policy-making and government management, some parties may want drive policy as outlined in their manifestos.

However, Magwenya said no single party or individual in the GNU can change policy.

“What the president has in front of him currently, is that there is alignment based on the agreement around the Statement of Intent. The basic minimum programme that is outlined in that statement aligns with the priorities that he would like to see the seventh administration drive.

“We need to distinguish political rhetoric. You’re not going to have a case where all the party manifestos are going to find expression, and some of the issues are issues that are already well-expressed within the Constitution. Some of the issues may be up for discussion, but there is no single party that will unilaterally decide to either change policy, legislation and amend regulations,” said Magwenya.

GNU

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said the Statement of Intent “commits the signatories to a set of foundational principles that include respect for constitutionalism, accountability, transparency and community participation in government, evidence-based policy and decision-making, professionalisation of the public service integrity and good governance.”

Ramaphosa said the parties in the GNU have agreed on priorities for the incoming administration and that at the top of the list of priorities is the achievement of rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth to create jobs.

