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Here’s Gauteng’s load reduction schedule for the rest of October

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

26 October 2026

10:35 am

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Find out which Gauteng blocks face load reduction, with outage times and the suburbs affected each day.

Load reduction

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Gauteng residents will continue to face load reduction this week, according to the official schedule from Eskom.

Outages run from 5am to 9am and from 5pm to 10pm.

Residents should check their block before planning their day.

Monday and Tuesday outage times

On Monday, Block A is scheduled for the morning slot.

This block covers Garankuwa, Ivory Park, Rabie Ridge, Duduza, and Protea City.

Block H follows from 5pm to 10pm and includes Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Evaton, Sebokeng, and Etwatwa.

On Tuesday, Block J and Block F will lose power from 5am to 9am. Block J covers Orange Farm, Tshepiso, Lakeside, De Deur, and Klipview.

Block F includes Diepkloof, Orlando East, Soweto, Nomzamo, and Mocoseng.

Block I will be cut in the evening, affecting Vosloorus, Katlehong South, Magagula Heights, Radebe, and Zonkizizwe.

Wednesday and Thursday outage times

On Wednesday 28 October, Block C will face the morning slot. This block covers Kopanong, Mabopane, Dobsonville, Tladi, and Emdeni.

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Block D will follow in the evening, covering Moroka, Klipspruit, Kagiso, Khutsong, and Tsakane.

On Thursday 29 October, Block G will lose power from 5am to 9am. It includes Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Soshanguve South, Cullinan, and Ekangala.

Block B and Block J will be cut from 5pm to 10pm. Block B covers Dube, Meadowlands, Diepsloot, Cosmo City, and Slovoville.

Friday and Saturday outage times

On Friday 30 October, Block H will be off in the morning and Block I in the evening.

The week will close on Saturday 31 October.

Block F will lose power from 5am to 9am.

Block J and Block G will follow from 5pm to 10pm.

Tap below to see if your area is affected:

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-OCTOBER-2026Download

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