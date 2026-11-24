The company halted operation on 1 July due to high costs of electricity.

Transalloys, a manganese ferroalloys producer, has announced it will begin retrenching as high electricity tariffs continue to drain the company’s funds. This is the only company in South Africa to produce manganese ferroalloys.

The company on Tuesday morning said it is preparing to retrench employees as delays by energy regulator Nersa (National Energy Regulator of South Africa) in approving a proposed reduced electricity tariff continue to threaten its financial survival.

This follows Transalloys halting production on 1 July at its Witbank, Mpumalanga plant, citing that electricity costs are too high for its manganese smelting operations. Transalloys is privately owned.

Electricity costs bite Transalloys

According to Transalloys chief executive Konstantin Sadovnik, the company reached an agreement with Eskom to secure a reduced electricity tariff that would make operations cheaper. However, the agreement cannot take effect until Nersa approves it.

“However, the agreement remains subject to approval by Nersa, which has yet to initiate the required public participation process.”

He has further slammed the national regulator for dragging its feet in implementing the agreement between the company and Eskom.

“There seems to be no urgency to act. There is no decision-making. There is no clear leadership,” Sadovnik said.

Transalloys to cut jobs

Sadovnik said the company now has no choice but to retrench employees.

“Delays are now going to cost jobs. We cannot sustain it anymore.”

An initial reduction of approximately 10% of the workforce is expected within the next fortnight, with further retrenchments potentially following if the regulatory impasse continues.

“Despite the hardship, Transalloys has carried its workforce for more than a year,” said Sadovnik. “This despite substantial financial losses and prolonged uncertainty over the smelter’s future.”

A year of fighting

Sadovnik said the Nersa impasse follows a year of unsuccessful attempts to secure affordable electricity.

“In December 2025, Transalloys already warned that approximately 600 direct jobs and an estimated 7 000 livelihoods were at risk.

“By 1 July 2026, the company had suspended ferroalloy production after years of financial losses. Permanent closure will be inevitable if regulatory red tape is not removed, and would destroy an industrial asset valued at approximately R6 billion.

“It will also wipe out South Africa’s remaining manganese smelting capacity,” Sadovnik said.

Approval needed by Christmas

Sadovnik said the proposed concessionary tariff follows electricity relief discussions in the ferrochrome industry, where a tariff of approximately 62 cents per kilowatt hour formed part of the negotiated framework.

According to Transalloys, Silicomanganese production is about 30% more energy-intensive than ferrochrome smelting, putting the company under even greater cost pressure.

“I don’t know why manganese producers have had to endure a prolonged approval process when an electricity pricing framework has already been developed for another part of the ferroalloys industry,” he said.

“I wrote formally to Nersa, copying relevant government departments, to demand urgent progress and a clear timetable for public participation and approval before Christmas.”

How retrenchments work

Under the Labour Relations Act, retrenchments must be based on genuine operational requirements, such as financial difficulties or the need to restructure the business.

Section 189 of the Act requires employers to begin a formal consultation process with affected employees or their trade unions before making a final decision.

The company must explain why it is considering retrenchments, disclose how many jobs could be affected, and provide information about the alternatives it has considered.

During consultations, employers must consider ways to avoid or minimise job losses, including changing the timing or number of retrenchments. They must also consider employee representations and explain why they accept or reject proposals.

The process does not necessarily take months; its duration depends on the size and complexity of the proposed retrenchments. However, where section 189A applies, the minimum consultation period is 60 days.

Transalloys confirmed to The Citizen that it has completed the required legal process.

“All consultation processes were completed, and should no resolution be found, retrenchments will start within the next two weeks(fortnight).”