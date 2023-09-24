Heritage Day: ‘Indigenous languages in schools needed to address cultural barriers’ – Mashatile

The deputy president has called for unity among South Africans.

Government is working on several projects in order to promote cultural diversity in country, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Heritage Day.

Mashatile delivered his keynote address at the Princess Magogo stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Sunday.

‘A month of celebration’

Addressing the crowd as it rained at the event, Mashatile highlighted how rain symbolised a blessing in many cultures.

The deputy president spoke of the significance of Heritage Day, saying “some had a heritage that was not freely appreciated and promoted” pre-democracy.

“Heritage Month holds immense cultural significance in South Africa, as it provides a platform for communities to celebrate and display their unique traditions, customs, and languages,” he said on Sunday.

“This celebration of cultural diversity not only strengthens the identities of various communities but also helps preserve and promote their heritage for future generations. It provides an opportunity for our people to reconnect with their roots, honour their ancestors, and pass on important cultural practices and values.

“Heritage Month serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the South African people. It is a month of celebration and reflection where people come together to appreciate the rich tapestry of cultures that make up South Africa,” Mashatile continued.

The deputy president revealed that the government was planning to introduce indigenous languages at more than 2 000 public schools across the country.

“In light of this pursuit for an inclusive and equitable society, allow me to share some of the sectoral advancements made by the democratic government which include; the implementation of a range of measures to build social cohesion – increasingly introducing indigenous languages in public schools, with over 2 400 targeted in this term of government.

“This aims to foster a greater understanding of different cultures between learners and break down cultural barriers,” Mashatile said.

‘We are one people’

Mashatile also said that sports and arts was key in promoting cultural diversity.

“I believe that arts and culture have an important role to play in the social transformation agenda of our country,” he said.

“During this administration, sports has also been used as a vehicle to foster cohesion, peaceful coexistence and mutual solidarity in our communities, 4 732 schools, hubs and clubs have been provided with equipment and attires, recording 332 053 people actively participating in sport and active recreation events arranged by the department and provincial departments.

“Despite the odds, several advances have been made regarding the inclusion and support of women in sports, key to this being the support for their demands for equal pay for work of equal value.”

The deputy president further called on South Africans to unite and stand for “a South Africa that is non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, united and indeed prosperous”.

“We are one people,” he said.

Watch the Heritage Day celebrations below: