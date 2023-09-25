News today: Saps blows 100 million, Mashatile’s Heritage Day speech, JPC scandal, and more

News today includes the South African Police Service (Saps) spending R100 million on cars then let them gather dust, Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s Heritage Day Speech and the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) scandal.

Meanwhile, the Western and Eastern Cape are expected to bear the brunt of the extreme weather conditions on Sunday and Monday.

News Today: 24 September 2023

Police spent R100m on cars that they do not use – report

Police crime intelligence spent R100 million on vehicles only for them to gather dust and remain unused.

The cars which include Audi A3s and A4s luxury sedans, Golf GTI’s and Ford Everest remain parked at the police intelligence headquarters in Pretoria.

The City Press reports that R12 million was spent on Ford Everests during the 2020/21 financial year.

Heritage Day: ‘Indigenous languages in schools needed to address cultural barriers’ – Mashatile

Government is working on several projects in order to promote cultural diversity in country, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Heritage Day.

Mashatile delivered his keynote address at the Princess Magogo stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Sunday.

Addressing the crowd as it rained at the event, Mashatile highlighted how rain symbolised a blessing in many cultures.

A receptionist, cashier run the Joburg property company – report

The Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) appointed unqualified and politically connected individuals to its board to oversee the city’s property portfolio worth R8,7 billion.

The group, which includes a person who has no matric, is said to be personally and politically connected to African National Congress (ANC) MMC for economic development Nomoya Mnisi.

JPC is a City of Joburg entity that oversees its 30,000 property portfolio.

‘Hardworking and dedicated’ – Women judges pay tribute to slain Free State magistrate

Magistrate and Acting Judge Mamello Thamae, whose body was found in her husband’s vehicle boot in Lesotho, was a committed professional, said the SA Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges (SAC-IAWJ).

Thamae’s 40-year-old husband was arrested by neighbouring Lesotho police after he was found at a lodge with her lifeless body in the boot.

The two had been reported missing from their Heilbron home since Thursday.

Superstorm alert: Level 6 weather warnings for parts of SA

Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert this Heritage Day weekend after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued level 6 warnings for damaging waves, severe thunderstorms and gale-force winds for Sunday and Monday.

The Western and Eastern Cape are expected to bear the brunt of the extreme weather conditions.

According to the Saws, 48-hour rainfall in excess of 100 to 200mm is likely to fall from today into tomorrow. Winds that will travel up to 80km/h are also expected.

Limpopo horror crash: Two children among eight fatalities

A tragic head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a BMW on Saturday evening on the N1 in Botlokwa, Limpopo, has resulted in the death of eight people and numerous injuries.

Traffic authorities suspect reckless driving as the possible cause of the collision.

Reports suggest the BMW driver crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane and collided head-on with the taxi. Both drivers were killed.

Pirates squeeze into MTN8 final despite defeat

Orlando Pirates made it to the final of the MTN8, despite losing 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC in the second leg of the semifinal, played at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates had beaten Stellies 2-1 in the first leg at Athlone Stadium, leaving the teams to end up playing to a 2-2 draw on aggregate, but the Buccaneers go through on the away goals rule.

This was another poor performance in front of goal for Pirates, who have now lost three games in a row.

‘Fearless’ Proteas confident of challenging for World Cup title

Playing a more aggressive brand of cricket under coach Rob Walter, the Proteas are hoping their new approach will put them in the driving seat at the Cricket World Cup.

The national side have won eight of their 12 ODI matches this year, and they hit back from 2-0 down to beat Australia 3-2 in their home series earlier this month.

