Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
30 Sep 2022
4:26 am
Opinion

It’s difficult celebrating Heritage Day when you have nothing to celebrate

Marizka Coetzer

'Not only did I not own a Voortrekker dress with a doily-like hat, but I wasn’t sure if that was my roots or something I was comfortable wearing – or celebrating for that matter.'

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 24: Malien Sturgeon of the Trekboervereeniging, a cultural preservation organization demonstrates how traditional bread is made during Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
It’s difficult celebrating Heritage Day when you have nothing to celebrate. It is an awkward time of the year for people like me: born free. This past week, South Africans celebrated dressed in colourful cultural attire at events across the country. I had a braai in my backyard with my daughter and my cat. In my defence, I didn’t braai because the weather was perfect for an outdoor activity or because I enjoyed it eating braaibroodjies. I had a braai because I had to; it was my insignificant way of celebrating Heritage Day. Unlike my fellow South Africans, I didn’t...

Read more on these topics