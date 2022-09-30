It’s difficult celebrating Heritage Day when you have nothing to celebrate
Marizka Coetzer
'Not only did I not own a Voortrekker dress with a doily-like hat, but I wasn’t sure if that was my roots or something I was comfortable wearing – or celebrating for that matter.'
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 24: Malien Sturgeon of the Trekboervereeniging, a cultural preservation organization demonstrates how traditional bread is made during Heritage Day at the Voortrekker Monument Heritage Site on September 24, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of the nation. South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the population of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Laird Forbes)
