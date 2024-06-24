‘Hlophe and Mkhwebane don’t represent me’ claims ActionSA leader

Advocate Mkhwebane responded on Sunday morning, posting that Mashaba was still angry with her over findings she made against him in 2020.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made a bold claim against two rival politicians on X this Friday, 21 June.

The former Johannesburg mayor was responding to a post celebrating the prominence of new Members of Parliament, John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Impeached judge Hlophe will be Jacob Zuma’s figurative spear as he is set to lead the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the seventh parliament, while the former public protector will take a parliamentary seat among her Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) colleagues.

ALSO READ: Mashaba ready to reopen negotiations to take back the City of Johannesburg

Unprovoked, Mashaba lashed out at the pair of former legal professionals, posting, “These two don’t represent me and the black race I belong to. Please, leave the black race in individual self-agendas. These two represent their chosen parties and their self-interest.”

Mkhwebane responds with “irregular conduct” claims

Advocate Mkhwebane responded on Sunday morning, posting that Mashaba was still angry with her over findings she made against him in 2020.

Citing her own report, Mkhwebane added, “The former executive mayor, Mr Mashaba, unlawfully and irregularly entered the procurement space and solicited free services from Lephatse Financial Services.”

She added her claims that alleged Mashaba improperly influenced the City of Johannesburg to redirect funds allocated for youth drug rehabilitation to an unrelated NGO.

In the post, Mkhwebane acknowledges that the courts set aside her remedial actions, but stated “all the evidence is there”.

you angry against me because of the below findings (all evidence is there no matter the covering of your irregular conduct by the court setting aside the remedial actions)



aThe former Executive Mayor of the City: Mr Herman Mashaba unlawfully and irregularly entered the… https://t.co/gU6YyItKag — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) June 23, 2024

Mkhwebane by the numbers

As per stats provided by the former public protector herself, she attempted to dispel negative responses to her reply.

As the nation’s lead prosecutor, she oversaw two clean audits while completing 412 investigative reports and successfully defended nine reports in court.

ALSO READ: City of Joburg considering legal action against Mashaba, says mayor Makhubo

Additionally, she oversaw a total caseload of 60,962, of which her department finalised 58,964.

Hlophe to be sworn in with MK Party members

The 58 MK party members who were absent from the first sitting of parliament will be sworn in on Tuesday, 25 June.

Chaos has reigned in the MK party ranks, but an internal memo suggested things may be beginning to stabilise.

“We are at a critical stage in the structuring of our party’s administrative and financial operations,” the memo reads.