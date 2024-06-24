Zuma won’t be at swearing in of MK party members in parliament

The MK party parliamentarians were addressed by their leader Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma will not be attending the swearing-in of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Fifty-eight members of the party are expected to be sworn in at parliament’s Goodhope Chamber by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo or a designated judge.

This will be a momentous occasion for the MK party since it marked the party’s maiden journey into South African politics.

MK party glides into parliament without Zuma

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed to The Citizen that despite being leader of the party, Zuma will not be attending the proceedings.

ALSO READ: MK party’s ConCourt bid to interdict Parly unlikely to succeed

“They never wanted him there. Why should he attend?” Ndhlela asked.

There were attempts by the MK party to ensure that Zuma was on the list of members who would represent the party in parliament.

But the party lost its bid in court because of Zuma’s recent arrest and criminal record.

Ndhlela said the new leader of the party John Hlophe will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Hlophe’s appointment has been shrouded in controversy because of his recent impeachment.

He was the Western Cape judge president but was later removed after allegations of misconduct in a matter relating to Zuma.

Meanwhile, Ndhlela said all members of the MK party to be sworn in had been addressed by Zuma.

ALSO READ: Zuma creating a ‘personality cult’ in his MK party

“He addressed them and told them what is expected of them,” he said.

Ndhlela said the party’s participation in the seventh administration did not mean they were endorsing the outcomes of the recent elections.

The party is still expected to make submissions to the courts concerning the allegations of vote rigging.

Who is paying for the swearing-in?

Parliament had confirmed that it would pay for flights and accommodation for the MK party members who would be sworn in on Tuesday.