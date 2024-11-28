R10k bribe backfires: Former Home Affairs official found guilty of permit fraud

The man was under an internal investigation by the department for irregular issuance and approval of permits.

A former adjudicator in the permit section of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has been found guilty of corruption.

Phanuel Mokomo appeared before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, where the judgment was handed down

The conviction comes after Mokomo offered an internal investigator R10,000 bribe to stop him from conducting a prove into his corrupt activities.

Investigations

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said Mokomo was under an internal investigation by the department for irregular issuance and approval of permits.

Mogale said after offering the bribe, the matter was brought to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in September 2018.

“An entrapment operation was authorised and executed in terms of Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977. The operation culminated in Mokomo being caught in the act of offering the R10,000 gratification to the internal investigator of the DHA. He was arrested and charged with corruption.

“After numerous court appearances, Mokomo was found guilty of corruption on 27 November 2024.”

Conviction

Mogale said the case has been postponed to 18 February 2025 for sentencing.

“This conviction underscores the DPCI’s commitment to combating corruption, particularly in cases that threaten the integrity of public institutions such as the Department of Home Affairs.

“The successful entrapment and prosecution demonstrate the importance of inter-agency collaboration in holding public officials accountable,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the DPCI remains steadfast in its mission to root out corruption and ensure the integrity of public service delivery.

Home affairs officials fired

Last week, the Department of Home Affairs dismissed what it called 18 “crooked” officials, effective immediately, for a range of offences including fraud, corruption and sexual harassment.

The department said a further four officials were issued with final written warnings – two of which carry a one and three months salary suspension, respectively.

Home Affairs spokesperson Duwayne Esau said another two officials received written warnings.

Esau said the dismissals and disciplinary action follow the conclusion of all mandated human resources and appeals by the department.

